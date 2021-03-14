MARC CHASE: Our Region knows this enemy and is ready to rise

To rise from any major challenge or catastrophe, it becomes necessary to both see and see through the enemy standing in the way.

In 2020 and into the new year, COVID-19 soundly socked our nation, state and Region in the chops, and it did so on nearly every level of our humanity, society and economy.

But this is Northwest Indiana.

We're tough. We always have been.

And the examples abound of how our Region has looked COVID-19 in the eye, stared it down and then saw through the pandemic to a stronger Region waiting on the other side.

Today, we begin publishing a series of special sections over the next three Sunday's in The Times and on nwi.com that show real reasons for the hope we all long to feel.

These stories of our "Region Rising" from COVID-19 and so many other challenges aren't just compelling -- and you truly will find them as such.

They are the purest examples of why humanity can glean hope in some of the darkest hours — and why we know our Region has the strength and cunning to emerge stronger on the other side of the coronavirus.