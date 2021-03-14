MARC CHASE: Our Region knows this enemy and is ready to rise

To rise from any major challenge or catastrophe, it becomes necessary to both see and see through the enemy standing in the way.
In 2020 and into the new year, COVID-19 soundly socked our nation, state and Region in the chops, and it did so on nearly every level of our humanity, society and economy.
But this is Northwest Indiana.
We're tough. We always have been.
And the examples abound of how our Region has looked COVID-19 in the eye, stared it down and then saw through the pandemic to a stronger Region waiting on the other side.
Today, we begin publishing a series of special sections over the next three Sunday's in The Times and on nwi.com that show real reasons for the hope we all long to feel.
These stories of our "Region Rising" from COVID-19 and so many other challenges aren't just compelling -- and you truly will find them as such.
They are the purest examples of why humanity can glean hope in some of the darkest hours — and why we know our Region has the strength and cunning to emerge stronger on the other side of the coronavirus.
In today's section, you'll read about some incredible Region heroes on the front lines of our war against the pandemic — Northwest Indiana nurses who have placed themselves squarely between the horrible impacts of the virus and their patients and patients' family members.
You'll meet Region nurse practitioner Jennifer Jimenez, who has helped patients grapple with the steep mental health challenges faced by so many.
Through it all, Jimenez remains "a rose-colored glasses kind of girl," embracing the hope that a number of vaccines have provided and exuding confidence that we're all about to come out on the other side.
You'll also meet veteran registered nurse, Angie Pigg, whose Hobart hospital unit has seen 17 of its 32 beds designated for COVID-19 patients.
She's watched people die from this disease — people like the dozens on Indiana residents The Times and a partnership of other Indiana newspapers memorialized last Sunday in our special "Hoosiers We've Lost" special section.
Seeing that death, up close and personal, has taken a toll on Pigg and other nurses like her.
"I don't think in my almost 21 years of nursing I've seen so many nurses cry and break down," Pigg told The Times for this project.
But even in the face of such defeat, Pigg will share with you the hope she has gleaned from a dedicated medical staff at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart where each member of the team has the backs of the others.
Today's "Region Rising" section will show you how the impacts of COVID-19 have actually strengthened our medical services, enhanced their practices and set in motion a trajectory that has planners of health care infrastructure building, in real time, for a stronger future.
In spring 2020, COVID-19 was the treacherous enemy that no one really knew.
As a Region, state and nation, we've learned so much about that enemy and are more effectively fighting the scourge because of it.
In his famed literary work, "The Art of War," Sun Tzu wrote, "If you know the enemy and know yourself, you need not fear the result of a hundred battles."
Over the next three Sundays, we'll show you a Region that knows itself, has learned a lot about a key enemy and now is positioned to rise.
Executive Editor Marc Chase can be reached at marc.chase@nwi.com. The opinions are the writer's.