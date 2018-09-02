MARC CHASE: Region lawmaker throws weight behind convicted felon
A former Lake County police officer turned convicted felon seems intent on playing the "hero" card as he seeks leniency in his upcoming federal sentencing.
Meanwhile, an Indiana lawmaker is using her elected office — and official General Assembly letterhead — to bolster that endeavor.
It's one more woeful example of Region elected officials valuing crony ties above the reputation of their taxpayer-funded offices and the constituents they were elected to represent.
It all arises from the case of former Lake County Deputy Chief Dan Murchek, who was once the third-ranking leader of the sheriff's department under disgraced former Sheriff John Buncich.
Murchek became ensnared in the same federal net that scooped up Buncich and sent the former sheriff to a 15-plus-year prison sentence.
Buncich was convicted of personally enriching himself through bribes in exchange for towing business awarded by the sheriff's office.
Murchek, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI after coaching a towing firm owner to falsify a $500 donation to Murchek's failed campaign for county sheriff, now seeks leniency from the court.
Indiana House Rep. Linda Lawson, D-Hammond, is trying to help Murchek along.
A sentencing date before U.S. District Court Judge James Moody has yet to be scheduled.
In a letter filed in Hammond federal court last week, Lawson, a veteran legislator and former cop, tells the judge, "Dan has been a significant contributor to Northwest Indiana and the state of Indiana. I respectfully request you to consider this in any sentencing decisions and ask for leniency."
Anyone, of course, is free under the law to speak out or write on behalf of anyone else — even convicted felons.
We expect such overtures from family and close friends, and Lawson may very well fit the bill of friend to Murchek.
But by choosing to write on Murchek's behalf — using a letterhead emblazoned with the Indiana state seal, listing her status as Democratic floor leader and identifying herself in the letter as state representative for Indiana House District 1 — Lawson is doing a lot more than just writing on behalf of a friend.
She's throwing the weight of her public office behind a man who disgraced his own.
That office doesn't really belong to her.
She has served in the House for 20 years at the leave of residents in her northern Lake County district.
It's an all-too-familiar set of unfortunate facts in our Region.
Regular readers of my column will remember numerous past public officials who I've publicly criticized for putting the weight of their elected offices behind felonious friends by writing letters of leniency to the courts.
Lawson just lent her name and the reputation of her office to this dubious lineup of crony apologists.
Voters will have little recourse if they disagree with Lawson's actions. She isn't seeking reelection, having announced at the end of the 2018 legislative session she would be retiring.
But putting the name and reputation of a state institution behind a convicted felon isn't exactly a glorious final act.
And it doesn't even appear Murchek needed her help.
Because Murchek admitted guilt and cooperated with prosecutors, Hammond-based U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch II is recommending probation for the former cop.
That's Kirsch's prerogative, and such leniency can be an appropriate tool for inducing cooperation in bigger, more important cases.
It also should be noted Murchek did some admirable things as a cop. He's touting that hero status in his own play for leniency.
But it doesn't erase his status as an admitted criminal. By virtue of the law, Murchek can no longer be a cop because he is now a convicted felon.
Lawson — and any other elected official — should think twice before dragging their constituents and political institutions into such frays of disrepute.
In her letter to the judge, Lawson described the day she wrote the overture as "a sad, sad day."
More sad is the impunity in which so many elected officials misuse their public authority.
The opinions are the writer's.