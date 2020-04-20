MARC CHASE: Road to justice opens in death of family man; suspect arrested

For a month shy of a year, justice has swerved away from the case of a Lowell family man who died in a head-on crash on U.S. 41 last May.
But on Monday, the case's trajectory abruptly changed, thanks to the persistence of the wife and brother of Nick DeVries. Those family members steadfastly refused to allow the cause behind Nick's tragic death to go unexplained.
For nearly a year, it seemed as if the truth behind Nick's death would remain dead on the same Cedar Lake highway in which a Dodge pickup truck crossed the center line May 21, plowing head-on into the vending machine box truck Nick was driving for work that morning.
Today, a month shy of the one-year anniversary of the crash, Lake County prosecutors, finally armed with hospital toxicology results from the alleged culprit of the crash, are seeking three felony charges and four misdemeanor counts. Those charges allege Megan A. Zyla, 24, of Cedar Lake, had cocaine, marijuana and sedatives in her system when her pickup crashed into the box truck being driven by Nick, a 32-year-old husband and father of four children.
The charges against Zyla include causing death while operating a vehicle while intoxicated, two counts of causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated and four additional misdemeanor OWI charges.
Zyla is presumed innocent unless proven guilty of these charges in future court proceedings.
However, there likely would be no future trial — no shot at justice in this case at all — had Nick's widow, Keri, and brother, Brian, not grabbed this newspaper editor and columnist by the figurative nose and asked me for help earlier this year.
Until Keri and Brian shouted loudly enough to the right people, evidence pointing toward alleged culpability in the case remained locked away in a Region hospital, and police weren't pushing to dislodge it.
Keri and Brian did what it took to cut through painful inaction, and the end result may end up benefiting others who thirst for the same measures of justice.
The meeting
At the beginning of the year, Brian and Keri DeVries grabbed my attention, first through a mutual acquaintance on Facebook, then by phone call and then through an interview at The Times Valparaiso office.
They asked me for help in drilling for the truth behind Nick's death.
I vaguely remembered the case from May — could recall basic details of a box truck driver who died in the wreck on U.S. 41. But we cover so many regular fatal accidents in our Region, and the details unfortunately bleed together sometimes.
At the time I first met Brian and Keri, they had been waiting for answers for eight months, regularly calling the investigating Lake County police officer in the case and even showing up at the Lake County Government Center seeking information.
They said they got the same answer every time: The hospitals involved in the case still hadn't responded to police requests for the results of toxicology tests on Zyla, the female driver whose vehicle took Nick's life.
Answers often don't come easily when attempting to explain tragedy.
In this case, information wasn't flowing at all, except for a police sergeant who repeatedly told the DeVries family that the hospitals still hadn't responded to his requests for information months after the fatal wreck.
I agreed to write a column about the efforts of Brian and Keri to obtain answers in Nick's death, but I first needed to seek out answers to some of the same questions.
Nick's family made it clear they weren't out for punishment if the facts didn't warrant it. They just wanted answers in the death of their husband and brother.
I started with Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter's office.
My questions led to a sit-down among Keri, Brian, Carter, the investigating police officer and Carter's chief deputy.
During that late February meeting, Carter apologized profusely for the delay in justice, noting his office was not made aware of the case until I began asking him questions.
He also revealed that subpoenas had not yet been filed for the hospital toxicology records — but that his office would intervene and file for the records within days of the meeting.
Carter's office did so as promised and recently received those results from a Crown Point hospital.
Those results led to the criminal charges filed Monday.
The charges
The recently filed charging documents recount some already reported facts of the case.
Nick was heading northbound in the vending delivery truck about 4:30 a.m. May 21. A co-worker was riding in passenger seat.
A Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by Zyla, traveling southbound, veered over the center line, causing the fatal crash, police allege.
Zyla suffered a fractured jaw, broken collar bone, fractured ankle and numerous fractured ribs — and ultimately was airlifted from the hospital in Crown Point to a Chicago hospital, court records state. She survived.
Nick's co-worker, in the passenger seat of the box truck, also suffered injuries but survived. The engine of the truck ended up in the co-worker's chest.
"A few minutes later, firefighter arrived, and he (Nick's co-worker) asked them if he was going to die," court records state.
The co-worker's injuries required emergency surgery and months of physical therapy, according to the records.
Nick, who was just doing his job that day, and according to an autopsy was not under the influence of any substances, suffered a host of body-crushing injuries that left him dead at the scene.
Road to justice?
Now the family has a feeling that a road to justice has opened.
Zyla's toxicology results led to the felony and misdemeanor charges filed Monday.
On Monday evening, police arrested Zyla and booked her into the Lake County Jail — 11 months after prosecutors say her actions took Nick DeVries' life.
Prosecutor Carter and Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said the two offices now are convening monthly meetings to review all open crash investigations to determine if proper subpoenas and other measures of justice are being sought.
It won't change what happened in Nick's case, but it could ensure family members of other crash victims don't wait for nearly a year, desperately seeking the truth behind the loss of a loved one.
Keri and Brian DeVries deserve all the credit here.
They continued pushing through the pain of tragedy for truth. In the end, our system of local justice and the people it serves will benefit.
Executive Editor Marc Chase can be reached at 219-933-3327 or marc.chase@nwi.com.
