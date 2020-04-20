MARC CHASE: Road to justice opens in death of family man; suspect arrested

However, there likely would be no future trial — no shot at justice in this case at all — had Nick's widow, Keri, and brother, Brian, not grabbed this newspaper editor and columnist by the figurative nose and asked me for help earlier this year.

Until Keri and Brian shouted loudly enough to the right people, evidence pointing toward alleged culpability in the case remained locked away in a Region hospital, and police weren't pushing to dislodge it.

Keri and Brian did what it took to cut through painful inaction, and the end result may end up benefiting others who thirst for the same measures of justice.

The meeting

At the beginning of the year, Brian and Keri DeVries grabbed my attention, first through a mutual acquaintance on Facebook, then by phone call and then through an interview at The Times Valparaiso office.

They asked me for help in drilling for the truth behind Nick's death.

I vaguely remembered the case from May — could recall basic details of a box truck driver who died in the wreck on U.S. 41. But we cover so many regular fatal accidents in our Region, and the details unfortunately bleed together sometimes.