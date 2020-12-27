MARC CHASE: Seeking focus from a year that punched us into a daze

2020 pounded us with both new and tragically familiar fists.
So many of us will carry that concussion for the rest of our lives. Many of us lost loved ones forever to a virus that didn't care whether we believed it was real or a hoax.
COVID-19 and a positivity rate that hit our state and Region harder than many places changed nearly everything we did in this never-to-be-forgotten year that many of us dearly wish we could wipe from our memories.
Civil unrest emanating from George Floyd's death in Minneapolis; Breonna Taylor's death in Louisville, Kentucky; and Jacob Blake's shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, spread like wildfire.
Protests and riots sparked by injustice against black Americans spanned our nation, finding their way to the parking lot of Southlake Mall, U.S. 30 in Hobart, the Crown Point square and the streets of Hammond.
In one iconic scene, assault-rifle-toting Crown Point residents lined a south Lake County bike trail — typically a place of peace and tranquility — in a show of armed force against protesters of social injustice.
But not all of our Region's most memorable events of the year were shaped by an international pandemic or the national cry for social justice.
For a while, public corruption indictments seemed to be sheltering in place through much of 2020.
But corruption's ugly head revealed itself in force in a Region all too familiar with elected officials committing crimes against the constituents who elected them. In separate cases, one Region mayor admitted to pilfering campaign funds to feed gambling excursions while the close confidant of another former big-city mayor was indicted for wire fraud.
It wasn't all gloom and doom, though.
Human interest stories that will stick with us for some time to come also sprang from 2020.
Today, The Times commemorates this most trying of years just before it expires. A poignant special section inside presents stories of human perseverance garnered by reporters, editors and photographers from throughout the nation, including our Region.
2020 truly pounded many of us to the breaking point. It was the school bully who picked us up and swung us into the bike racks on the playground.
With an eye squarely on the home front, here are some of the Northwest Indiana stories that will no doubt leave lasting impressions, and perhaps even provide focus as we bid farewell to a year that left us in a daze.
Simple voices
As COVID-19 ravaged our way of life, health and economy in 2020, heroes and simple voices showed us the way.
Countless health care workers deserve our gratitude and forged historic hero status. They put themselves in harm's way each day to test, treat and care for patients, even as they themselves risked contracting one of the most contagious and deadliest viruses in history.
One of the most memorable Region images of these angels of humanity came early in the pandemic.
Fear of the pandemic's potential effects was seeded in March for the Gogal family, of Schererville, as both the father and mother of the household joined the battle on the front lines.
Mom, Jenny Gogal, is a registered nurse practicing in Munster. Dad, Dustin, is a respiratory therapist for Community Hospital in Munster. COVID-19 is the most recognizable name these days in respiratory illness, so it's easy to see what kind of risk category Dustin falls into each day.
The couple, both 35, have three children, Devon, 16, Payton, 6, and Nolan, 4.
As COVID-19 hit our Region in the spring, the Gogal children immediately understood the stakes for Mom and Dad and decided to let the entire community know.
In white block letters, surrounded by colorful paper hearts, the Gogal kids posted this message on the front door of their home:
"STAY HOME. KEEP MY DADDY & MOMMY SAFE!"
Some of us listened. Others not so much. Some still don't think it's real.
In the nine months since then, COVID-19 has claimed more than 800 people in Northwest Indiana. More than 7,000 Hoosiers have died from the virus, and more than 300,000 Americans overall.
Better attention to the pleas of some of the simplest voices truly could have spared lives.
Reverberating injustice
On Memorial Day, George Floyd called for his mother in his final moments as a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on Floyd's neck, literally choking the life out of a black man whose suspected crime was writing a bad check at a nearby store.
Viral video of the travesty can't, and shouldn't, be unseen by anyone who viewed it.
Hundreds of Region protesters, most of them peaceful, gathered in places like the Southlake Mall parking lot in May, facing off with police and shouting their impatience with a system they feel has failed black Americans, time and again.
Some of these protests were peaceful and effective. Others were riots that put lives in danger.
And in one case, one of the most memorable Region images of the year came courtesy of a collection of residents who decided to hurl their own message of force back at the protesters.
Facebook video of gun-toting residents lining a portion of the Erie Lackawanna Trail in Crown Point went viral in June.
A few dozen protesters had just wrapped up a peaceful protest that began at the downtown square and then led to a march to the Lake County Government Center. Mayor David Uran showed leadership in hearing out the protesters and even joining them in their walk from the square to the government center.
But as the protesters were walking back to their vehicles along the bike trail, the aforementioned residents greeted them by lining up along grassy areas bordering the bike trail, guns in hand.
Regardless of where we fall along the divided lines of civil unrest in 2020, images like these will not soon be forgotten.
Public betrayal
Unscrupulous leaders and politically connected cronies have gone to great lengths in our Region to ensure we don't forget the sting of betrayal when they commit crimes against taxpayers.
The 2020 chapter of this age-old Northwest Indiana tale was headlined by longtime Whiting Mayor Joe Stahura.
Long seen as one of the political "good guys," Stahura proved to be otherwise in August after he was indicted on felony wire fraud and tax evasion charges alleging he spent $255,000 in campaign funds to fuel his and his wife's gambling habits, to pay down personal debts and to provide financial support for his adult daughter.
Stahura admitted to the crimes and resigned from office. His sentencing in Hammond federal court is pending.
Stahura continued a long progression of more than 80 Northwest Indiana public officials or their politically connected allies who have pleaded guilty to felony charges since the mid-1980s.
No amount of past positive accomplishments as a public official — including championing the world-renowned Pierogi Fest or the National Mascot Hall of Fame — will save Stahura's legacy. He torched that legacy through his own misdeeds.
As 2020 came to a close, the feds showed they weren't done yet.
Mary Cossey, of Munster, a close confidant to former Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson, is scheduled to stand trial early next year on charges of wire fraud.
Cossey was indicted and appeared for arraignment earlier this month.
We know from city officials that her indictment is tied to subpoenas served on Gary City Hall, seeking evidence in what is believed to be a probe larger than just her case.
Cossey is accused of concealing more than $250,000 in income and assets as part of her serial bankruptcy filings beginning in 2013. The deposits included $187,000 moved into a bank account owned by an unnamed person referred to in court papers only as “Individual A," court records allege.
Cossey is named in three counts of wire fraud. She pleaded not guilty to the felony charges, which carry a maximum penalty of 20 years imprisonment.
Neither a global pandemic nor eruptions of civil unrest stemmed the tide of real and alleged corruption in Northwest Indiana.
Heartstrings
2020 was cruel to our Region in ways that transcend COVID-19's effects.
In November, Ben Watkins, a local boy who competed in the "MasterChef Junior" television show on Fox, lost his high-profile struggle with a rare form of cancer.
It didn’t have the storybook ending the Gary boy's fans had hoped for, but the fight for survival that 14-year-old Watkins displayed in 2020 was perseverance at its zenith.
In 2018, Watkins became a household name on the national reality TV cooking show, which is hosted by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay. Watkins became known as the star contestant who fought through tragedy to be on the show after he had been orphaned in 2017 when his parents died in a murder-suicide.
Watkins was locally famous in Northwest Indiana for achieving culinary prowess, at an early age, as the cook at popular Ben's Bodacious BBQ, a restaurant in Gary’s Miller section.
But then came the battle with a rare form of childhood cancer.
After having a tumor the size of a softball cut out of him, Watkins underwent six months of chemotherapy, with his doctors hoping to shrink the tumors to a manageable size. His struggle made national news, garnering coverage from "Today" and E! Online.
Celebrity chef Ramsay, shedding his trademark gruffness, donated $50,000 to help pay Watkins’ medical bills and recorded a video along with the cast of that season to cheer him up in the hospital.
As 2020 came to a close, the boy who struggled through so much tragedy and challenge, lost his fight but cemented his place in our hearts.
Executive Editor Marc Chase can be reached at marc.chase@nwi.com. Follow him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/marc.chase.9 or Twitter @nwi_MarcChase. The opinions are the writer's.