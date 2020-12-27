MARC CHASE: Seeking focus from a year that punched us into a daze

Some of us listened. Others not so much. Some still don't think it's real.

In the nine months since then, COVID-19 has claimed more than 800 people in Northwest Indiana. More than 7,000 Hoosiers have died from the virus, and more than 300,000 Americans overall.

Better attention to the pleas of some of the simplest voices truly could have spared lives.

Reverberating injustice

On Memorial Day, George Floyd called for his mother in his final moments as a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on Floyd's neck, literally choking the life out of a black man whose suspected crime was writing a bad check at a nearby store.

Viral video of the travesty can't, and shouldn't, be unseen by anyone who viewed it.

Hundreds of Region protesters, most of them peaceful, gathered in places like the Southlake Mall parking lot in May, facing off with police and shouting their impatience with a system they feel has failed black Americans, time and again.

Some of these protests were peaceful and effective. Others were riots that put lives in danger.