MARC CHASE: Spotlighting sex offenses to draw discussion out of the shadows

Our first week of coverage also includes an important look into the impact COVID-19 is having on sex offenses throughout our communities.

Is the global pandemic forcing more of these offenses into the shadows of isolation while more children are sheltering in place?

As part of our launch of this project, we're also posting a special episode today of our video ride-along series, "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops." The episode will take you up close with the work of a Lake County police officer on a recent special patrol in which he was checking to see if registered sex offenders were residing in the locations they reported to authorities.

You'll hear from Sgt. Bryan Kersey about the challenges and circumstances of enforcing these laws while he carries out the actual work.

Future reports throughout the year will review residency restrictions imposed on sex offenders — and whether they are effective in actually keeping our children, and society as a whole, safer.

We'll also look at other aspects of crime and punishment of sex offenses — and how it compares to other types of crime.