MARC CHASE: Stop jeopardizing COVID-19 heroes; stay the ____ home!

And Dustin and Jenny Gogal want us to stay home to lessen the chances they will bring this sickness home to their three children.

"It's nerve wracking," Jenny Gogal said Monday as we spoke about her family's role in the COVID-19 fight. "You never know what you're going to encounter on any given day."

They're being oh-so-careful with their children in this fight.

They get home from work, run to the shower, throw clothing directly into the wash and don't allow hugs or kisses until Mom and Dad are clean.

But the storm clouds of anxiety still hover over the parents in a squall that no one who isn't facing COVID-19 the way our health care workers face it can ever know.

Toss into that anxiety the extra stress many Region parents know right now: Having to fill the role of teacher as schools have closed and our children remain on e-learning while cooped up in the sanctuaries of our homes.

The Gogals, and so many other front-line workers, don't deserve any more stress than they're already bound to endure.

They are our heroes in this fight.

Listen to their children.