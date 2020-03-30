MARC CHASE: Stop jeopardizing COVID-19 heroes; stay the ____ home!

How will history judge our collective response to COVID-19?
The answer to that question seems to be as hazy as any definitive timeline on when this crisis might finally be history.
But we all deserve extremely harsh judgment if we continue to dishonor our front-line health care workers — people already ridden with anxiety, fatigue and a documented lack of the best protective equipment with which to do their jobs.
Nowhere is the angst of the COVID-19 scourge more keenly felt than among health care workers who make contact with potential coronavirus cases each day and then have to worry about contracting the virus themselves — or worse, bringing it home to their families.
That fear is very much alive in the Gogal family, of Schererville.
Mom, Jenny Gogal, is a registered nurse practicing in Munster.
Dad, Dustin, is a respiratory therapist for Community Hospital in Munster. COVID-19 is the most recognizable name these days in respiratory illness, so it's easy to see what kind of risk category Dustin falls into each day.
The couple, both 35, have three children, Devon, 16, Payton, 6, and Nolan, 4.
"We all need to keep the thoughts, prayers and praise flowing for the front-line workers in our Region who are carrying the heaviest parts of that load."
Stuck at home and no doubt going stir crazy because of closed schools in the midst of the global pandemic, the Gogal children acted out this week.
But they did so in a way that should give us all pause and drive us to the most inactive of actions.
In white block letters, surrounded by colorful paper hearts, the Gogal kids posted this message — large, loud and proud — on the front door of their home:
"STAY HOME. KEEP MY DADDY & MOMMY SAFE!"
It's the advice being driven home by every thinking world leader, medical professional and state leaders including the governors of Indiana and Illinois.
We're being asked to stay home as much as possible to slow the spread of the virus, which has proven deadly to at least 35 Hoosiers and more than 2,000 Americans overall, according to state and federal statistics as of Monday afternoon.
As of Monday, more than 140,000 Americans were infected with the disease, including 1,786 confirmed Hoosiers, more than 100 of whom reside in Lake, Porter or LaPorte counties.
Our leaders and top health authorities are asking us to stay home so we don't become sick ourselves, spread the virus as carriers or ultimately overwhelm the health care system where people like Dustin and Jenny Gogal are risking their well-being to fight this disease.
The Gogal children are asking us to stay home, except for the most essential of reasons, to protect their parents.
And Dustin and Jenny Gogal want us to stay home to lessen the chances they will bring this sickness home to their three children.
"It's nerve wracking," Jenny Gogal said Monday as we spoke about her family's role in the COVID-19 fight. "You never know what you're going to encounter on any given day."
They're being oh-so-careful with their children in this fight.
They get home from work, run to the shower, throw clothing directly into the wash and don't allow hugs or kisses until Mom and Dad are clean.
But the storm clouds of anxiety still hover over the parents in a squall that no one who isn't facing COVID-19 the way our health care workers face it can ever know.
Toss into that anxiety the extra stress many Region parents know right now: Having to fill the role of teacher as schools have closed and our children remain on e-learning while cooped up in the sanctuaries of our homes.
The Gogals, and so many other front-line workers, don't deserve any more stress than they're already bound to endure.
They are our heroes in this fight.
Listen to their children.
And now cover the eyes and ears of your children for this final message:
Unless we require urgent health care, are otherwise directed to travel for testing by a physician or need essential food, let's put it in plain English:
Stay the ____ home!
