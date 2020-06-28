MARC CHASE: Telling my little boy someone might hate him for his skin color

They're white. He's Black.

And anyone who believes just being good and decent is enough to safely sail through life, regardless of skin color, is both blind and tone-deaf to the realities our nation faces.

How do I put all this into words? Where and when do I start the discussion?

The challenge isn't any less onerous when considering how to approach these issues with my daughter Izzy.

Though the social ramifications seem to be amplified for Black males, I trip over the very same thick underbrush of civil unrest when attempting to tell her truths that I know need to be spoken to a little Black girl.

My daughter loves to dress up as Princess Belle, a white Disney princess, just as much as she enjoys donning the costume of Princess Tiana, a Black Disney princess.

Though her taste and enthusiasm for fictional movie royalty is equal across the color spectrum, the same can't be said for how certain aspects of society will treat her based on skin color.

And there's far more gravity than such musings to the matter.

How do I explain to her why Breonna Taylor was gunned down by police on March 13 in her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment?