MARC CHASE: Telling my little boy someone might hate him for his skin color

Their precious faces are enough to put a smile on my face indelible enough to survive a global pandemic.
So why do tears well in my eyes these days as I look into the big brown eyes of my two youngest children?
The answer to that question can be found in the impact differing shades of color continue to have on our society. An unjust and incomprehensible society has been all-too eager to thrust those differences into our collective faces of late.
These tears that surface are figurative eons separated from the happy ones I shed in Indianapolis delivery rooms as my two youngest children, Izzy, now 8, and Aidan, now 5, came into this world and joined my family through the magic of adoption.
These unwanted droplets of emotional saline are the result of both fear and uncertainty as I grapple with how to address what is happening in this world with my two Black children — and the even more unnerving prospect of what it all means to their future.
It seems especially true when I look at my youngest son, Aidan.
The kid's smile and infectious laugh have more power than a nuclear reactor, literally blowing the roof off the house when his innocent humor explodes from his little body.
He's my brilliant, exuberant 5-year-old who loves swimming, face licks from his dog, plastic dinosaurs and explaining to the casual observer just what it is that a paleontologist does.
The darker hue of his skin comparative to mine is not something I spent much time considering — until recently.
Aidan and Izzy have been with my family since their births. They are my children as much as my two older biological — and white — children, and color has not been something given much thought in my household over the past eight years.
Now a world on fire is accentuating our differences in ways that shouldn't matter, but unfortunately must be addressed.
As much of our nation protests the incomprehensible suffocation of a black man in Minneapolis — his name was George Floyd — at the hands of police, I grapple with how to address such issues now, and more importantly in the future as Aidan and Izzy grow older.
When I look Aidan in the eyes, how do I explain to a gentle, caring child that other people and aspects of our society will be neither gentle nor caring because of his skin color?
Where do I start the discussion about being extra careful when interacting with all people — not just police — who may have inherent biases and treat him differently, including to the point of personal danger, than they would a white man?
I want to counsel him the same way I have my 17-year-old twin sons.
But I can't handle it the same way.
They're white. He's Black.
And anyone who believes just being good and decent is enough to safely sail through life, regardless of skin color, is both blind and tone-deaf to the realities our nation faces.
How do I put all this into words? Where and when do I start the discussion?
The challenge isn't any less onerous when considering how to approach these issues with my daughter Izzy.
Though the social ramifications seem to be amplified for Black males, I trip over the very same thick underbrush of civil unrest when attempting to tell her truths that I know need to be spoken to a little Black girl.
My daughter loves to dress up as Princess Belle, a white Disney princess, just as much as she enjoys donning the costume of Princess Tiana, a Black Disney princess.
Though her taste and enthusiasm for fictional movie royalty is equal across the color spectrum, the same can't be said for how certain aspects of society will treat her based on skin color.
And there's far more gravity than such musings to the matter.
How do I explain to her why Breonna Taylor was gunned down by police on March 13 in her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment?
Taylor, a young Black woman and paramedic, was doing nothing but existing in her home when police kicked in her door in a case of mistaken identity while using the controversial entry point of a no-knock warrant. The practice, which allowed police to forcibly enter residences and search without warning, has since been banned in Louisville.
In the confusion, Taylor's boyfriend reportedly fired rounds at the police, and they shot back. Taylor fell victim to police gunfire, and all she had been doing was sleeping within the sanctity of her home.
How do I explain this to Izzy? Where do I even start?
Adding to those challenges is a very real affinity I feel for good, honest police and the important value they bring to society.
I've known far more good cops than bad in my lifetime, and I've had an opportunity to know more police than most, having worked as a public safety reporter throughout my career.
But there's a clear and present danger that must be addressed in the way our police interact with minorities and the way our greater society interacts with police.
How do I begin to tell my children that the color of their skin — something that has only been accentuated as a positive physical attribute in our household — is very much central to these clear and present social struggles?
I've fumbled around for the right time, place and words for addressing these matters.
At times, I haven't been any closer to having the right combination, it seems, than our greater society is to embracing real solutions to racial injustice.
Some people have counseled me to not make it about race. But that's a bell that cannot be unrung.
Truth and facts already have made it about differences in skin color. Nothing I could possibly do or say could change that, and believe me, I wish I could.
A Black man, George Floyd, was suffocated while face down on a Minneapolis street by a white police officer — all while being apprehended on suspicion of passing a counterfeit bill.
Counterfeiting, even if convicted of the crime, doesn't carry a death sentence under any of our nation's criminal codes.
So why was George Floyd killed?
Sleeping in one's home carries no criminal penalty at all.
So why was Brianna Taylor killed in a hail of police bullets?
The problem here is there are no good answers. And when there are no clear answers, figuring out where to start the conversation beyond marching in the streets becomes incredibly difficult.
So how and where do I even begin to address the issue with my children?
I'm going to need to figure that out if my family is to move forward.
Society is going to need to find reasons, explanations and solutions to racial injustice if it intends to move past any of this.
We all need to start the conversation, regardless of how confused, complicated or difficult it may be to address such issues. In today's Forum section, several diverse Northwest Indiana faces and voices are contributing to this greater discussion, and I ask you to take their words and intentions to heart — to try to understand even if the viewpoint isn't your own.
As I sit in my living room to begin the verbal journey with my two Black children, and the tears begin to well, I hope to remember that the only way things will begin to improve is if I just start talking.
And what better place to start than a reminder of the bountiful love that exists in our family, between Black and white, regardless of the physical differences.
And perhaps a long overdue smile will begin to form on my face, and it will be clear the discussion can begin.
Executive Editor Marc Chase can be reached at 219-933-3327 or marc.chase@nwi.com. Follow him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/marc.chase.9 or Twitter @nwi_MarcChase. The opinions are the writer's.
