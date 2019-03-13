When innocent people — especially children — suffer injustice, a community is supposed to work together to make it right.
That happened in spades recently as I attempted my fourth year in a row, raising money for the St. Baldrick's Foundation, a nonprofit that funds childhood cancer research.
I'm humbled today to thank at least 67 different contributors, most of whom hail from Northwest Indiana and are loyal Times readers, for donating to my St. Baldrick's account in 2019.
True to my promise, my head was shaved clean Sunday at the Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation's annual St. Baldrick's event in Merrillville.
The generous donations funded an incredibly expensive haircut. They totaled $5,409 in digital donations and checks as of Tuesday.
For the third year in a row, many of you helped make my account the top fundraiser at this incredible annual event, and I thank you.
More importantly, every dollar you donated puts children suffering from cancer one step closer to better treatment and an eventual cure.
For those who want to give but haven't yet, there's still time.
Crown Point's annual St. Baldrick's event is slated for 4 to 6:30 p.m. March 20. You can donate to that event and any number of volunteer head-shavers at stbaldricks.org/events/mypage/5865/2019.
Several other St. Baldrick's events are slated for Region locations as well. You can search for events in your hometown at stbaldricks.org.
Today, I thank everyone who contributed to my baldness this year. Their names are attached to this column.
As my funds broke the $5,000 mark this year, I'll also live up to the other end of the bargain. Starting today, my bald mug will run with any columns I write for the rest of March and April.
It's the least I can do for a community that came together to fight the injustice of childhood cancer.