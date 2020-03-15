MARC CHASE: Visions 2020 shows a shovel-ready Region

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Our proximity to Chicago and Indianapolis — and the great amenities afforded by those major cities — continues to bless us as a Region.

And you'll learn from real estate experts that Illinoisans are so keen on moving into the better houses for the money afforded by Northwest Indiana that a new problem is arising: a scarcity of available housing stock.

How we address that issue will help define how the Region grows its tax base and prosperity in the coming years.

In addition to our Visions 2020 articles, about 20 local leaders and experts will tell you in their own words, through guest commentary pieces, of a bright future in the works for a Region that will thrive into the next two decades if we can put aside our differences and work for a common purpose.

We have so much to look forward to as a Region in the future and so much to be thankful for in the present.

We hope you enjoy the special content of the Visions 2020 package and see things for what they are in Northwest Indiana.

So many arrows are pointing up.

Our challenges don't define us. The roads we build through and around them tell us who we truly are.

In that sense — with so many positive attributes upon which to build — our Region is shovel-ready for the next 20 years and beyond.

