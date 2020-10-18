MARC CHASE: We can't cover the Region without your help; here's how you can do it

We can't do it without you.
More importantly, we wouldn't want to.
It's why in the past week you may have seen extra steps we're taking to improve your ability to provide news tips and contributed videos and photos to The Times — and more importantly its readers.
By now, many of you know The Times of Northwest Indiana has developed a new way for you to submit news tips and story ideas or to alert us of relevant videos or photos you've captured in the community that would be of benefit to other readers.
When you witness or capture photos or videos of breaking news in the community, help us by looking for the new link on nwi.com's navigation menu labeled News Tip. Tapping that link from your smartphone, tablet or computer launches a short form allowing you to send news tips or story ideas directly to our editors.
The News Tip form requires you to submit a phone number and email address. We will not publish that information, but it will help our editors verify the news tips or seek additional information. News tips cannot be submitted anonymously. Also, we cannot guarantee news coverage on every tip or story idea.
Meanwhile, news tips also can be sent to us via older and more familiar routes. Such information can be sent via email to newstips@nwi.com or via our nwi.com Facebook messenger account.
We sure could use your help.
Anyone familiar with our product or Northwest Indiana in general knows it's an extraordinarily busy news market.
From crimes and accidents to urgent school matters and other breaking news, our staff does its best to capture as many of the most relevant occurrences as possible — and then disseminates that information to the tens of thousands of readers who rely on our web platforms and print product to remain informed about their communities.
But we can't be everywhere as the news unfolds. Meanwhile, our readers are everywhere.
Making it easier for you to help us ensure we're capturing as much of the relevant news cycle as possible is important, but it's not the only reason behind our new avenue by which readers can provide us news tips.
Increasing the ease of reader-provided news tips also ensures we better reflect what matters to you.
In the end, The Times and nwi.com serve you. The platforms for delivering information exist because of you. Readers have always been a vital partner in the information-gathering process, and that is how it should be.
You'll be hearing more from us — both online and in print — in the coming weeks regarding the important ways in which readers can contribute to the flow of information in Northwest Indiana.
Please keep your eyes and ears open to the important news unfolding around you and become a crucial part in communicating these events to others.
Look for the link on our site, click and submit.
Executive Editor Marc Chase can be reached at 219-933-3327 or marc.chase@nwi.com. Follow him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/marc.chase.9 or Twitter @nwi_MarcChase. The opinions are the writer's.
