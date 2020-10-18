MARC CHASE: We can't cover the Region without your help; here's how you can do it

We sure could use your help.

Anyone familiar with our product or Northwest Indiana in general knows it's an extraordinarily busy news market.

From crimes and accidents to urgent school matters and other breaking news, our staff does its best to capture as many of the most relevant occurrences as possible — and then disseminates that information to the tens of thousands of readers who rely on our web platforms and print product to remain informed about their communities.

But we can't be everywhere as the news unfolds. Meanwhile, our readers are everywhere.

Making it easier for you to help us ensure we're capturing as much of the relevant news cycle as possible is important, but it's not the only reason behind our new avenue by which readers can provide us news tips.

Increasing the ease of reader-provided news tips also ensures we better reflect what matters to you.

In the end, The Times and nwi.com serve you. The platforms for delivering information exist because of you. Readers have always been a vital partner in the information-gathering process, and that is how it should be.