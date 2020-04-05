MARC CHASE: We fight on for the Region through any crisis; please support the battle

The very thing that is driving my staff to excellence in reporting — the COVID-19 crisis — also is choking our revenue, which largely comes from businesses that advertise in our print and online publications.

COVID-19 is strangling those businesses and sadly shutting some down. Unemployment is skyrocketing, and businesses that must shutter for emergency orders aren't advertising.

Those even casually paying attention to the COVID-19 crisis know this.

In my business, we have a bird's-eye view of the extreme challenges, and we sympathize greatly with all who are feeling the sting of coronavirus, both through health and economic tragedy.

Online, we opened the paywall a few weeks ago for all coronavirus-related coverage. That means it can be read free of charge without readers hitting the subscription paywall.

As my staff doubles down on its efforts to keep you informed in the face of a pandemic, I'm going to do something I've never done before.

I'm going to personally ask all who are able, and who may not already subscribe to our print and/or online publications, to do so.

Great rates are available right now. Print subscriptions get you the newspaper and full access to all online content.