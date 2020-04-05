MARC CHASE: We fight on for the Region through any crisis; please support the battle

At the risk of coming across as self-serving, I'm going to go ahead and be that way anyway.
In the face of a global pandemic, and its impact on a cherished industry I’ve been part of for more than two decades, this deviation from my normal column topics is warranted.
More precisely, I'm going to recognize my incredible local news team — people who live in the Region or just across the border in Illinois and remain dedicated to getting you the most relevant information in the heart of a global pandemic.
Times employees are dedicated to Northwest Indiana in the most powerful and meaningful of ways.
If you're not already subscribing to our print or online news, I would ask all Region residents to support our vital service by doing so.
In the past few weeks, my team has tirelessly produced hundreds of headlines in the COVID-19 crisis.
Readers clearly are responding.
In March, The Times of Northwest Indiana broke several personal-best online readership records and posted numbers that rival some of the nation's biggest print/digital media companies.
Readers viewed our website 33.5 million times in March. That is slightly below our previous total page views record of 33.7 million, set in March 2019.
However, several other categories in March 2020 blew the previous records set in March 2019 out of the water.
In March 2020, 2.9 million users visited our site, many of them ravenously seeking the most crucial information on coronavirus and how it was impacting their lives and communities.
That’s up from the previous record of 1.8 million users in March 2019 — a gain of more than a million on the previous record.
We generated this traffic, of course, on the strength of our localized coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
My staff, many of them working from home and all of them safely social distancing, have still managed to post hundreds of coronavirus headlines that are relevant to Northwest Indiana.
They continued to work tirelessly to this end last week, even after they learned employees in our corporation would be forced over the next three months to take two weeks of unpaid furlough.
It amounts to a 15% pay cut for all of us in the upcoming economic quarter.
Why, with record numbers, would that be necessary, you might ask.
The struggles of businesses throughout the Region, state and nation are no secret right now. And other newspaper and online media companies in the country have announced even bigger cost reductions in recent weeks.
The very thing that is driving my staff to excellence in reporting — the COVID-19 crisis — also is choking our revenue, which largely comes from businesses that advertise in our print and online publications.
COVID-19 is strangling those businesses and sadly shutting some down. Unemployment is skyrocketing, and businesses that must shutter for emergency orders aren't advertising.
Those even casually paying attention to the COVID-19 crisis know this.
In my business, we have a bird's-eye view of the extreme challenges, and we sympathize greatly with all who are feeling the sting of coronavirus, both through health and economic tragedy.
Online, we opened the paywall a few weeks ago for all coronavirus-related coverage. That means it can be read free of charge without readers hitting the subscription paywall.
As my staff doubles down on its efforts to keep you informed in the face of a pandemic, I'm going to do something I've never done before.
I'm going to personally ask all who are able, and who may not already subscribe to our print and/or online publications, to do so.
Great rates are available right now. Print subscriptions get you the newspaper and full access to all online content.
Online subscriptions are a fantastic value, with current deals offering the first few months for $1 per month for full access. The specific subscription and membership rates and packages can be found at nwi.com/subscribe or by calling 219-933-3333.
Folks, if you live in Northwest Indiana, we are serving you whether or not you subscribe.
Beyond the important COVID-19 coverage, Times investigations have put corrupt politicians in jail, led to the firing of fiscally irresponsible or predatory public officials and corrected deficiencies in state law. Our articles have kept you informed in ways no other service does, and they've affected positive change in the community.
Times staff members are some of the most civically engaged people in the community outside of the office as well.
We sit on nonprofit boards, raise funds for a host of worthy local causes and largely live and pay taxes — just like you — right here in Northwest Indiana.
We pledge that all of Northwest Indiana will continue to benefit from our work, even as we face steep economic challenges.
But we can't do it without your help.
Please consider supporting our dedication to you by subscribing or renewing your subscriptions.
We need you.
The opinions are the writer's.
