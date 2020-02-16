Region boy who conquered cancer needs your help in fight for others

Marc Chase Editor Marc Chase is a veteran investigative reporter, columnist and editor of more than two decades. He currently leads The Times news staff as local news editor. He can be reached at 219-933-3327. Follow Marc Chase Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Seven-year-old Landon Wagner doesn't remember the grueling chemotherapy treatments or having his kidney, and a cancerous tumor the same size as the organ, cut from his body.

He was only a year old when faced with a fight for survival, and time mercifully has erased recollection of the finer points.

But Landon, of Schererville, and his family want everyone to remember the strides in childhood cancer research that saved his life as it was only just beginning.

Most importantly, they want everyone who is able to help in this fight to join it.

I've personally known this little guy for three years, and the lengths, or more appropriately reduced lengths, to which Landon goes to get this message across are nothing short of extraordinary.

I'm heading into my fifth year in which I'm asking readers to pledge donations to fund childhood cancer research.

In exchange for your generosity, I'm going to have my head shaved bare at this year's St. Baldrick's Foundation event sponsored by the Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation.