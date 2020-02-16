Region boy who conquered cancer needs your help in fight for others

Seven-year-old Landon Wagner doesn't remember the grueling chemotherapy treatments or having his kidney, and a cancerous tumor the same size as the organ, cut from his body.
He was only a year old when faced with a fight for survival, and time mercifully has erased recollection of the finer points.
But Landon, of Schererville, and his family want everyone to remember the strides in childhood cancer research that saved his life as it was only just beginning.
Most importantly, they want everyone who is able to help in this fight to join it.
I've personally known this little guy for three years, and the lengths, or more appropriately reduced lengths, to which Landon goes to get this message across are nothing short of extraordinary.
I'm heading into my fifth year in which I'm asking readers to pledge donations to fund childhood cancer research.
In exchange for your generosity, I'm going to have my head shaved bare at this year's St. Baldrick's Foundation event sponsored by the Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation.
But this year, I'm going to ask you to channel your donations to the fundraising efforts of Landon, whom I've watched have his head shaven at the same event for the past three years.
Landon, a first grader at Watson Elementary School, is one of the true heroes of the moment, and his efforts deserve your support.
The story behind why Landon now tries to help other children survive strains of a disease that once threatened his life is truly inspiring.
Landon's story
Sometimes the things we're able to forget in life can seem like the greatest blessings.
"He truly doesn't remember any of it," Sarah Wagner told me last week, speaking about her son Landon's fight with childhood kidney cancer. "It's why we keep this memory box for him."
The box she referenced, brimming with photos on her family's living room coffee table, is filled with the emotional evidence of a 14-month-old boy once faced with the fight of his life.
It was at that age that Landon was diagnosed with Wilms' tumor, a kidney cancer primarily affecting children.
The struggle began when Sarah and her husband, Kevin, discovered a distended lump in August 2013 near Landon's abdomen when he was a little more than a year old.
"He always had a rounded belly," Sarah said. "We teased about it because he always had a Buddha belly."
But one Saturday, Sarah said Kevin was changing Landon's diaper and felt what seemed at the time to be a tennis-ball-sized lump underneath the boy's rib cage.
The alarm was clearly sounding for Sarah, a nurse practitioner for Franciscan.
A trip that Monday to the pediatrician quickly evolved into an ultrasound scan at St. Margaret in Dyer.
That scan revealed what actually was a grapefruit-sized mass on Landon's kidney.
From there, he was referred to University of Chicago Comer Children's Hospital, which diagnosed Landon with Wilms' tumor.
By Thursday of that week, a surgeon at Comer removed Landon's affected kidney; the tumor had completely compromised the organ.
A photo in Landon's memory box shows the inextricable kidney-tumor combination, and even Sarah has trouble telling which is which in the pic.
"I think it was the top part here," she said, pointing at the photo in her living room last week.
"When you're a 1-year-old, your kidney is about the size of a fist," she added, noting the grapefruit-sized cancer mass literally overshadowed the organ to which it was affixed.
During this discussion, Landon, lingering nearby, seemed amazed, as if we were speaking about some foreign topic.
Memory
That's because seven years have completely wiped away all memory for Landon of the battle he waged with cancer.
Still, his parents believe in the importance of Landon knowing, generally, what he went through and the crucial help and kindness received by the family during the ordeal.
Today, Sarah remains actively engaged with the Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids (NICK) Foundation, which provided emotional and financial support for parents who had to watch their precious, towheaded 1-year-old face off with the scourge of cancer.
The memory box helps recount the important fight and Landon's victory against the disease.
He continues to remain without evidence of disease, all thanks to advances in research that have ensured more children have a fighting chance against cancer and its many strains.
Sarah is quick to point out that when Landon was diagnosed with Wilms' tumor, much already was known to fight that particular strain.
That didn't happen by accident. It's all attributable to cutting-edge research.
For the past three years, I've watched Landon participate in the St. Baldrick's shaving event as one of the top fundraisers for such research.
This year, if you're able, rather than donating to my St. Baldrick's fundraising account, please donate to Landon's at this link: stbaldricks.org/participants/mypage/1044413/2020
By all means, tune in to The Times Facebook page about noon March 15, or show up in person to the NICK Foundation's St. Baldrick's event at the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150, 2193 W. 84th Place, Merrillville, to witness my scalp sheared clean for the cause.
But if you want to open your wallet, do so in the name of Landon — a true hero and champion for childhood cancer research.
Help him give back to a cause the likes of which he owes his very existence.
And help us all keep alive the memories of the children who haven't been so fortunate.
