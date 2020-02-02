Video series let's you ride 'shotgun' with NWI cops

I watched the dedication and high energy of a 22-year-old cop, whose hybrid position hovers between patrolling town streets and assisting in detective work.

On this particular shift, Carney had to look a convicted sex offender, whose victim was listed as a child, in the eye when conducting residency checks, ensuring registered offenders are living where they claim to be under the law.

I also watched Carney draw his gun and go into the unknown situation of a reported home break-in, a white-knuckle experience to be sure.

Between these duties and a host of traffic safety stops, Carney pored over surveillance video, trying to help crack a local business robbery case.

And then there was the human side — the characteristics that often get lost in our perceptions of gun-toting, badge-wearing keepers of the peace.

I watched the faces of Griffith elementary schoolchildren light up when Carney visited their classroom to tell them they had raised the most money in a contest for cancer awareness.

The prize: a future pie in the face for Carney and perhaps other police commanders.