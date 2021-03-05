WATCH NOW: CHASING FITNESS: Food nixed, and eaten, on 100-pound weight-loss journey

Taking control.

It's one of the most important first steps to chasing fitness.

You can't get a handle on the weight you want to take off, or the muscle you want to put back on, without buckling down and seizing control of the a calories and nutrition you're taking in.

Readers have asked about the nutrition processes I used to take control on my journey to shedding more than 100 pounds and then packing on muscle.

We'll cover what I chose to stop doing, or more importantly what I chose to stop eating.

But we'll also talk about what I began eating on the weight-loss journey — and now eat habitually as I try to maintain health and feed muscle building.

Most of us exercise control in our lives every day — providing for our families and nurturing and protecting our dependents.

But if we want to be truly there for the people we love, we also have to take control of our own health and fitness — and be there for ourselves.

Here's where I started to take that control.

You are what you eat