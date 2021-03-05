WATCH NOW: CHASING FITNESS: Food nixed, and eaten, on 100-pound weight-loss journey

Taking control.
It's one of the most important first steps to chasing fitness.
You can't get a handle on the weight you want to take off, or the muscle you want to put back on, without buckling down and seizing control of the a calories and nutrition you're taking in.
Readers have asked about the nutrition processes I used to take control on my journey to shedding more than 100 pounds and then packing on muscle.
We'll cover what I chose to stop doing, or more importantly what I chose to stop eating.
But we'll also talk about what I began eating on the weight-loss journey — and now eat habitually as I try to maintain health and feed muscle building.
Most of us exercise control in our lives every day — providing for our families and nurturing and protecting our dependents.
But if we want to be truly there for the people we love, we also have to take control of our own health and fitness — and be there for ourselves.
Here's where I started to take that control.
You are what you eat
The types of food, and number of calories, you take into your body, especially if you're not exercising and burning any excess, can turn you into something you don't want to be.
For me, the undesirable someone was a then-43-year-old guy who couldn't tie his shoes without seeing stars or who would gasp for breath when doing yard work or chasing the kids around the park.
So where did the seizing of control begin when I no longer wanted to feel this way?
It can all be boiled down to a checklist of unhealthy proportions and portion sizes.
1.) Slowing the roll on fast food
For a good 20 years, these trips were nearly every day — often multiple times a day — for greasy breakfast sandwiches on the way to work and dollar menu burgers and fries at lunch. My blood likely would have tested positive for vegetable oil during that time period.
I wasn't going to eat this stuff anymore.
Line in the sand.
I just had to stop.
And I did.
2.) Cutting most sugar and carbs
I was a regular for ice cream runs for the family, multiple times a week, in the evenings, and I didn't skimp on my own share of those treats. Large Blizzards with Oreos or Butterfingers were my go-to. Sometimes these were packaged together with an extra dollar menu burger to finish out the night.
Foot-long sub sandwiches and multiple other meals a week that included over-sized buns were the norm in my life.
Most high-carb bread, sugar and treats had to stop.
And they did.
Cold turkey.
3.) Getting off my butt
Right now, I'm at a stage of fitness where I work out twice almost every day, with cardio and ab circuits most mornings and weight training in the evening — with two days of rest woven into each week. But it didn't start out that way. At the very beginning, when I was cutting carbs, grease and sugar, I began walking the dog for a mile or two every morning and evening at a brisk pace. And I made it a point to get up and pace around my office at work when thinking, planning or taking a break from the keyboard. I may have looked silly to my co-workers, but I didn't really care.
Ramping up to more gradual and intense exercises occurred over time, and we'll cover that in upcoming columns.
So that's what I stopped eating and the physical behaviors I began to change when starting to chase fitness.
But starvation isn't a sound path to fitness. So what did I begin eating when I got better at feeding fitness, rather than just operating at a caloric deficit?
1.) High protein intake
I didn't adopt any specific fad diet, but I did focus my attention on protein for most of my calories — but in small or reasonable serving sizes. Lean meats became my go-to. Baked, grilled or air-fried turkey breast, skinless-boneless chicken breast, salmon or other fish were my meat sources.
2.) Clean carbs
For nearly all of the first 18 months, and even most of the time now, fruits, vegetables and low-carb flatbread and soft tortillas were my bread sources.
My household loves hot dogs and brats. Combining healthier protein and low carbs, I switched to lean turkey Italian sausages or brats and used a side of sauerkraut rather than a bun on hot-dog nights. The low-carb wraps also work well for pigs in a blanket.
3.) Can the sugary drinks
I never really drank these anyway. For years before my weight-loss journey began, I had been drinking sugar-free beverages. A can of regular Coke or Pepsi always left me jittery and a bit queasy. But if you drink these things with impunity, knock it off already. Switch to diet, or better yet, drink water, water with a twist of lemon or lime or zero-calorie vitamin water.
4.) Count every calorie and macro
If you're serious about changing your lifestyle, then you'll want to track calories coming in through food and calories going out through exercise.
Dietitians and personal trainers can help with this, but so can a number of free smartphone apps you can download and food scales you can cheaply purchase.
The app I use comes with a bar code scanner for easily entering servings of a particular product. It's a simple hovering of your smartphone camera over the supermarket scanner on the product packaging when the app is open. The apps give you a running total of your net calories and macros (fats, proteins and carbs) in real time and shows you calorie burns based on the exercises you perform and then enter into the apps daily log.
Don't skimp on this one. Failing to enter a food and its calories while you're chasing fitness only cheats you — no one else. The same rule applies to your portion sizes. Weigh and accurately enter the portion sized with the help of a food scale.
These checklists delineate where I started my journey, but there's a lot more to the story of gaining and regaining control.
Watch the video attached to this column online for more on the types of foods I've been eating to chase fitness. The video also will walk you through the handy smartphone app I've used to gain even more control over my nutrition.
Last month's Chasing Fitness video showing exercises for strengthening core and tightening abs also is attached online.
Check future Times Health & Fitness sections for ensuing chapters of the "Chasing Fitness" column series to continue the journey of taking — and keeping — control.
