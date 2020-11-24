WATCH NOW: COVID-19 victims warn of permanently empty chairs at holiday tables

"I will see you in heaven."
That's what Al Braccolino, 90, of Crown Point, told one of his daughters as paramedics loaded him into an ambulance Nov. 16.
The chair Al usually occupies at the Thanksgiving table will be empty this year — and his family members fear for all years to come — as he fights what appears to be a losing battle with COVID-19.
Those stark circumstances were related to me by Al's daughter, Sandra Noe, also of Crown Point, earlier this week.
Suffering right now from COVID-19 herself after trying to care for her father before he was hospitalized, Noe said Monday the prospects of her father's survival were bleak.
In Hobart, New Hope Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Jeff Spencer prepared for his own Thanksgiving table vacancy, courtesy of the merciless virus.
Spencer's strong faith dictates that heaven also will be the place where he next sees his wife, Darlene.
She was among the first Northwest Indiana residents to contract and die from COVID-19 in the spring, just as the pandemic was beginning to rear its ugly head in our Region, state and nation.
As of early this week, more than 650 Northwest Indiana residents, more than 5,000 Hoosiers and more than 250,000 Americans had died from the coronavirus since it began its destructive wave.
And Spencer, who survived his own bout with COVID-19, now tends to his Hobart congregation without the help of his most trusted partner in life.
Retired Lake County sheriff's cop Tom Bock will see the same kind of empty chair at his holiday table this year.
In May, Tom's brother, Dale Bock, himself a veteran Lake County police officer, died from COVID-19 after a roller coaster battle with the virus.
Aside from the common thread of tragic loss that Tom Bock shares with Sandra Noe and Jeff Spencer heading into the Thanksgiving holiday, the three also shared a very similar message of caution with me during interviews earlier this week.
While none of them urges us to live our lives in fear in the face of this pandemic, all of them also warn us to follow the best medical advice and to be extremely deliberate about looking out for the safety and welfare of ourselves and others.
We should listen with urgency.
Many of us are grappling with the unnatural prospect of empty seats around what otherwise would be a robust gathering of immediate and extended family this holiday season.
The COVID-19 pandemic, and the best advice of the CDC and medical experts, is prompting many to cancel or rethink large family gatherings in 2020.
If you need any more reason than the staggering statistics the virus has left in its wake, then please consider the stories and cautions of these three people who have lost, or stand to lose, so much.
Living that nightmare
Sandra Noe, 66, is no stranger to helping elderly shut-ins weather isolation.
As executive director at Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana, Noe oversees the delivery of life-sustaining food to about 1,600 people every day.
On Nov. 6, Noe and her sister began providing life-sustaining care for their parents, Al and Marge Braccolino, after the elderly couple contracted COVID-19.
Marge, 89, who already suffers from Alzheimer's disease, has thus far weathered the virus without serious symptoms, Noe said.
But Al, 90, took a sharp turn for the worse a little over a week ago when his blood-oxygen levels plummeted, Noe said.
It was a nightmare come true for Noe.
"When we first began seeing the effects of the virus in this country back in March, I thought my worst nightmare would be having to put one of my parents in an ambulance and then never see them again," Noe said.
"Now I'm living that nightmare."
When I spoke to Noe on Monday, she said the family had not expected Al to survive the previous weekend in the hospital.
He did survive the weekend — but wasn't expected to live much longer, Noe said.
In the meantime, Noe said, she is maddened by the lack of urgency so many in our society are giving to such a deadly virus.
Between coughs Monday — a product of Noe and her sister both catching COVID-19 while caring for their parents — Noe was audibly frustrated as she spoke to me over the phone.
"I see people every day who aren't paying attention," said Noe, referring to people who don't wear protective masks, who creep up too closely on one another in public or who otherwise are going about life as if precaution and social distancing weren't the orders of the day.
"They need to know that my reality could be their reality."
That reality has been hard for so many.
Respect the angels
Darlene Spencer, 59, already had been in Community Hospital in Munster and on a ventilator for several days in March, isolated from her husband, Jeff, who remained in quarantine at home.
Then a close friend and nurse practitioner became concerned with symptoms Jeff Spencer, 66, was exhibiting, and he ended up in the same hospital, in isolation, after also testing positive for COVID-19.
Though his wife wasn't able to communicate, Pastor Jeff Spencer said a host of angels — the nurses who helped care for his wife — kept Darlene's cellphone in her ICU room, allowing Jeff to see his wife periodically through Facetime calls.
Other nurse "angels" helped care for him while he struggled to beat the virus at Community.
March 31 brought devastation.
Doctors told Jeff that Darlene, the music director of the Hobart church over which Jeff presides, showed no signs of brain activity. The machines that were sustaining her were shut off.
Jeff recovered his health, but not the love of his life, mother of his three children and grandmother of his four grandchildren.
Still, he remembers the loving care nurses at the hospital provided — and knows so many other nurses risk their lives every day to care for the people afflicted with COVID-19.
"I was blessed to have some very good and kind compassionate nurses that were treating my wife," Spencer said. "We actually became friends. We still have contact on Facebook."
People should consider the selfless medical workers, take the virus seriously and wear protective masks and observe other safety measures in public to keep themselves healthy and out of crowded hospitals and clinics, Spencer said.
“Take the precautions. There’s a lot of people who aren’t taking it seriously enough," Spencer said as we spoke via a Zoom video conference call Sunday. “We can’t live in fear, and we have to trust that God has a greater plan. But we still need to be cautious — listen to what we’re being warned about.”
Don't live in fear — but be cautious
Though the men don't know each other, Tom Bock, echoed sentiments similar to those voiced by Spencer.
"I don't want you to lock yourself in and live the rest of your life in a closet," Bock said. "But take precautions."
Bock, a retired Lake County sheriff's officer, knows firsthand the severe toll COVID-19 can take on an otherwise healthy person.
He described his brother Dale's fight against COVID-19 in March as a "terrible roller coaster ride."
The struggle went on for three weeks in a Lafayette hospital.
"One day we would go up and think everything is improving. The next two or three days we would fall back again worse than where we started," Tom Bock said of Dale's coronavirus battle.
"I wouldn’t wish that ride on anybody."
In the end, Dale lost his fight.
The big brother who had interested Tom in becoming a police officer was gone.
Today, Tom remembers working at the Region steel mills in the early 1980s but spending patrol shifts riding with Dale, then a police K-9 handler. It was during those ride-alongs that Tom decided to become a cop — learning from one of the most respected officers to serve the sheriff's department.
That big brother won't be in his usual spot at family holiday gatherings this year.
The sickness that started out like a cold showed itself to be anything but a cold or the flu, Tom Bock said.
COVID-19 is a serious, deadly disease for many, even children in some cases, Bock rightly noted.
Even with potential vaccines on the way, and amid spiking numbers, we're not out of woods.
Tom Bock knows it. Sandra Noe knows it. Jeff Spencer knows it.
And so do the families of thousands of other Americans who will have empty seats at the 2020 Thanksgiving table, courtesy of COVID-19.
Wearing a mask in public and avoiding large gatherings this holiday season seem like small prices to pay when considering the finality of loss for so many others.
