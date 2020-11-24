WATCH NOW: COVID-19 victims warn of permanently empty chairs at holiday tables

When I spoke to Noe on Monday, she said the family had not expected Al to survive the previous weekend in the hospital.

He did survive the weekend — but wasn't expected to live much longer, Noe said.

In the meantime, Noe said, she is maddened by the lack of urgency so many in our society are giving to such a deadly virus.

Between coughs Monday — a product of Noe and her sister both catching COVID-19 while caring for their parents — Noe was audibly frustrated as she spoke to me over the phone.

"I see people every day who aren't paying attention," said Noe, referring to people who don't wear protective masks, who creep up too closely on one another in public or who otherwise are going about life as if precaution and social distancing weren't the orders of the day.

"They need to know that my reality could be their reality."

That reality has been hard for so many.

Respect the angels

Darlene Spencer, 59, already had been in Community Hospital in Munster and on a ventilator for several days in March, isolated from her husband, Jeff, who remained in quarantine at home.