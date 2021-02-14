WATCH NOW: Down 100 pounds, packing on muscle, editor leads 'Chasing Fitness' journey

From all the best advice I was hearing from medical professionals and a future nephew who happens to be a personal trainer, it was time to make my leaner frame and healthier lifestyle more sustainable by building muscle mass.

And it actually meant I would need to intentionally regain some of the weight — a concept my brain was reluctant to accept.

It seemed like I would be taking a major risk by deliberately increasing my calorie intake.

Taking control

The key to conquering that risk was taking firm control of the situation by gathering knowledge and identifying the tools I would need to help me navigate these waters in the midst of a pandemic.

I was hearing from my doctors, and Mrs. Chase, who is an urgent care nurse practitioner, that if I added muscle back onto my now compact frame, it would make my desired lifestyle a whole lot more sustainable.

A more muscular frame burns off unneeded calories while even at rest and obviously makes a person physically stronger and able to better endure life's challenges.

Adding muscle clearly was my ticket.