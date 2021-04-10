SCOTT SHELLADY: Tax tab will sober all with spending hangover

The impending economic boom looks to be big. The pent-up demand and frustration that Americans possess after having been locked up by their own leaders is palpable.
After months of false starts and shutdowns, Americans are ready to spend. A lot of the money is sitting in accounts waiting to hit the streets. Some analysts predict that our GDP (gross domestic product) – basically the things and services we make and sell, will be anywhere between 6% and 12% with a few pie-eyed prognosticators looking at 15%. It is a great barometer of growth.
We usually run at around 1.75%ish. After Trump cut taxes and regulations, we saw some decent growth but then the bottom fell out with the onset of the pandemic.
After a year of being locked up, without the ability to see others and enjoy company, most Americans are raring to go. Raring to go out to dinner. Raring to go out to a movie and raring to go out to a ball game. I feel that way too.
Americans also are sitting on a lot of cash. Yes, a lot of it was spent online but there is still a lot sloshing around in savings accounts. Personal savings in the United States averaged 8.96 percent from 1959 until 2021, reaching an all time high of 33.70 percent in April of 2020 and a record low of 2.20 percent in July of 2005. That is proof that we have got cash.
Add to that the money that the government has been spending/printing — roughly $6 trillion at last count — and we have a powderkeg of spending on our hands. And here it comes. The reopening is upon us. The Texas Rangers baseball team opened the season with a full house, almost 40,000 people in the stands. Dr.r Fauci must have been shaking in his seat. A super spreader on steroids — but America has had enough.
Enough of the cocooning, enough of the bubble wrap and enough of the scare tactics. I, for one, am glad to see it and I think it has been a long time coming. I liken this newfound economic activity to a bowling ball making its way through a boa constrictor — and here it comes. The problem as I see it is the government — usually always is. They are spending money like crazy, trying to stimulate the economy.
Reopening revenue bonanza
The recovery has been spotty so there are definitely areas that need help — some a lot more than others. But to do the things that government wants to do takes money. They want some of that money that has been saved. They want some of that money due to the appreciation of your real estate and they want some of that money that has begun to flow because of the reopening.
They are licking their chops at the cash that is out there. But here is my warning. The government is going to come after your money and tax you like this "re-opening" is a TREND. And it absolutely is not a trend. This re-opening is an EVENT — not a trend.
We will be busy, heck, you cannot get a reservation in restaurants in Arizona or Florida at the moment. It is hard to get an Uber in some of America’s larger cities. But how long does that "busy" last is the trillion-dollar question — and how deep does the good news go?
Even before the pandemic hit, we had some spotty issues with the economy. Still, as I write, over 18 million Americans are still on government jobless benefits, despite the good news of reopenings. The residents of Marin County, California are proposing a Universal Basic Income policy. One hundred twenty-five residents of Marin County can expect to begin to receive payments of $1,000 a month starting next month. There will be no strings attached. That does not sound like they are coming from a position of strength if you ask me.
So, no matter what you think of the skyrocketing stock market, skyrocketing home values and skyrocketing grocery bills, there are parts of the country where people are still suffering to some degree – and here come the tax increases. We are going to come out of this reopening sometime next year. This is my worry. We will have spent between $6 trillion and $10 trillion of money we really do not have. A lot of the savings will have hit the retail space and the "I deserve it" economy will have cooled off.
We will be looking at a GDP of closer to our average and will wake with one heck of a spending hangover. What are we going to do with a "normal" economy and taxes that could possibly be a lot, lot higher? We are entering profoundly serious, dangerous territory. The best thing that the government could do is get out of the way, wait, and see how the "grand re-opening" actual pans out.
They run the risk of squashing anything good that may come from the newfound spending spree. "Hands off" is the best policy in the short term. But they just cannot help themselves. Oh well.
Another worrisome trend is that of these corporate CEO’s weighing in on government legislation. ‘Woke a Cola’ and Delta think that they can push around tax paying voters to take certain stands on legislative issues. I have a crazy idea. Delta is an airline. They fly people all over the world from point A to point B. That is what they should stick to. Stay in your lane. Coke sells beverages to thirsty people. They should continue to do that and leave the civic rule making up to our elected leaders. You will disenfranchise 50% of your customer base when you come out with public policy pronouncements. But, like athletes, the CEO’s think you care. I, for one, do not. Maybe it is the fact that they have an over inflated view of their values and an under inflated view of yours.
Just because you are excellent at bouncing a ball or selling a beverage or transporting people does not mean you all of the sudden are great at public policy.
Scott Shellady is a financial markets commentator. He can frequently be seen on Fox Business, Bloomberg, CNN and TD Ameritrade. He is a broker with AG Optimus here in the Midwest and an adjunct professor of finance at DePaul University. Shellady lives in Portage, and can be found on Twitter at @ScottTheCowGuy. The opinions are the writer’s.