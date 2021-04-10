SCOTT SHELLADY: Tax tab will sober all with spending hangover

The impending economic boom looks to be big. The pent-up demand and frustration that Americans possess after having been locked up by their own leaders is palpable.

After months of false starts and shutdowns, Americans are ready to spend. A lot of the money is sitting in accounts waiting to hit the streets. Some analysts predict that our GDP (gross domestic product) – basically the things and services we make and sell, will be anywhere between 6% and 12% with a few pie-eyed prognosticators looking at 15%. It is a great barometer of growth.

We usually run at around 1.75%ish. After Trump cut taxes and regulations, we saw some decent growth but then the bottom fell out with the onset of the pandemic.

After a year of being locked up, without the ability to see others and enjoy company, most Americans are raring to go. Raring to go out to dinner. Raring to go out to a movie and raring to go out to a ball game. I feel that way too.

Americans also are sitting on a lot of cash. Yes, a lot of it was spent online but there is still a lot sloshing around in savings accounts. Personal savings in the United States averaged 8.96 percent from 1959 until 2021, reaching an all time high of 33.70 percent in April of 2020 and a record low of 2.20 percent in July of 2005. That is proof that we have got cash.