Wrobel: Together we are a strong community

In times like these, more than just our strength and resolve are tested. Our leadership is also in the spotlight. Like the rest of the world, Northwest Indiana has been devastated by COVID-19. Our economy slowed, unemployment rose, longtime businesses were forced to close, our family, friends and neighbors got sick and too many of them passed away.
The lessons we learned, continue to learn and the changes we make will allow us to come out of the pandemic stronger and more confident in our ability to adapt and ensure the safety of our citizens. Our leaders, federal, state and local understand that the efficient, effective and safe delivery of health care services is the cornerstone of our recovery.
Community health centers exist to serve those most in need with the least access. This is the same population that is disproportionately impacted by a health crisis such as COVID-19. We must ensure that vital services such as medical and behavioral health care, chronic disease management, COVID-19 testing, and vaccine administration are available to those most vulnerable if we are to move forward and begin to thrive.
Our recovery is based on everyone having equal access to healthcare services.
This includes providing, through all means necessary, the vital equipment and medicines to get the job done. It also means opening new avenues so that everyone has access to the health care they deserve.
Across northern Indiana, HealthLinc is leading the way by employing innovative technologies that provide greater reach to those unable to easily access health care services. People living in rural areas and those facing transportation, housing and other access barriers benefit from our use of new health care delivery models.
The expansion of telemedicine services allows patients to access health care services through the phone or internet without having to leave home and risk exposure to, or spread any communicable virus including COVID-19. The creation of Paramedicine, the use of Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) to perform basic medical health care to communities that face challenges reaching health care services is another way we are answering the call to create healthier communities.
Healthy communities are better able to withstand a health crisis.
When the virus first surfaced, we lobbied for and readily accepted the opportunity to provide COVID-19 testing in our clinics and quickly established drive-through facilities adding a layer of safety for those patients that needed to come into the clinic for essential services.
We are a vaccination destination, receiving vaccines from the state as well as the federal government. Our doors are open to all community members to register for the vaccine and includes a wait list for those not yet eligible. As a part of the federal government’s vaccination plan, will be deploying our “Go Team” to administer vaccines to designated groups where they live and who are less likely to come into one of our clinics.
We lead through education. Too much misinformation about the vaccine, its make-up, trials, side-effects, delivery, and storage have made it to the public square. Facts and transparency are important weapons in the battle against vaccine hesitancy. Only honest answers will gain the confidence necessary to reach vaccination levels that can bring about a positive ending to the pandemic.
On the literal front-line of this battle is the health care community. No service area has been more challenged. Like first responders, the risk they face simply going to work every day is one most of us won’t ever know. Our organization, almost 400 strong are some of the heroes in this nightmare and their stories are those of hope.
From the physician whose hands are raw from twice as much washing, the nurse practitioner and medical assistant who place work clothes in the washer each night before entering the house, to the behavioral health worker helping so many who are close to a breaking point, these heroes are the ones guiding our way back.
They are joined in the trenches by others in support roles who also feel the strain of this extended crisis. The patient service representative and call center operator working to schedule preventative care and vaccine appointments, operations ensuring the clinics remain open, IT keeping the systems working so appointments can be made and community outreach providing education on the vaccination effort are all helping to put us on a path towards a more normal way of life.
We are making a difference. We know we are because of the expressions of gratitude we receive when we schedule a vaccine appointment and in the tears of joy we see as someone thanks us for giving them a vaccine. The small gifts of a custom designed face mask, a bouquet of flowers, a basket of cookies or some box lunches are just a few of the tokens given to our heroes from grateful communities. Of course, this is not why any health care professional goes to work each day, it does let them know their efforts are appreciated.
We are making progress. While even one is too many, the numbers of positive COVID-19 cases in our area has declined. We are vaccinating approximately 2,000 people each week, over 10,000 so far, throughout our nine clinics where vaccines are available.
We must remember the lessons from this experience, prepare for another eventuality, and never return to a past that allows for an inequitable and unjust response to an enemy that will hurt us all.
Our strength comes from the common bond of being in this together and it is that strength that will keep us together.
The opinions are the writer's.