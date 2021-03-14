Wrobel: Together we are a strong community

In times like these, more than just our strength and resolve are tested. Our leadership is also in the spotlight. Like the rest of the world, Northwest Indiana has been devastated by COVID-19. Our economy slowed, unemployment rose, longtime businesses were forced to close, our family, friends and neighbors got sick and too many of them passed away.

The lessons we learned, continue to learn and the changes we make will allow us to come out of the pandemic stronger and more confident in our ability to adapt and ensure the safety of our citizens. Our leaders, federal, state and local understand that the efficient, effective and safe delivery of health care services is the cornerstone of our recovery.

Community health centers exist to serve those most in need with the least access. This is the same population that is disproportionately impacted by a health crisis such as COVID-19. We must ensure that vital services such as medical and behavioral health care, chronic disease management, COVID-19 testing, and vaccine administration are available to those most vulnerable if we are to move forward and begin to thrive.

Our recovery is based on everyone having equal access to healthcare services.