COMMENTARY: Anniversary of 9/11 a chance to process and grieve again

Has it really been 20 years? In some ways, it feels like a lifetime ago. In others, it feels like it was just yesterday.

I may never fully understand the events of Sept. 11, 2001.

How do you process so much hate and carnage?

I'll never understand what could have been going through the minds of those trapped in the World Trade Center or on those hijacked planes.

Thousands died that day. Countless others have died as a direct result of that day.

If civilization and this country were on one path, the events of 9/11 forever changed that trajectory.

My memories of that day are fairly clear though I realize sometimes our memories can fail us.

I was 20 years old at the time. I was going to school and working part-time at Blockbuster Video (a sign of a much different time).

I remember being confused, distraught, scared and angry all at the same time.

That swirl of emotions would last for days and weeks after the attacks.

With the gift of time and perspective I can look back at that time with, I hope, more clarity.