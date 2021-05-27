Crown Point councilman part of Bike to Work Day

Third District Councilman Andrew Kyres participated in National Bike to Work Day on May 21.

Kyres who lives on the north side of Crown Point biked from his home to his job as a business banking officer at First Financial Bank in Crown Point on Main Street to bring attention to the national observance and to highlight the ease of commuting by bike whether on city streets or the bike trail network.

Many folks regularly use the city streets and the Erie & Lackawanna trail to commute to their jobs in addition to leisure activities.

With the securing of the Next Levels Trails Grant, Crown Point will be able to provide connectivity from existing trails and extend the terminus of the current E & L trail to connect with the proposed Veterans Trail near the Lake County World Wars I & II Veterans Memorial.

Kyres observed that the Crown Point portion of the trail has seen increased usage from our residents and visitors alike.

“It’s so nice to see bikers, walkers, and skaters, from Crown Point and surrounding communities utilizing our beautiful trail happily and safely. Many stop to visit our shops and restaurants and spend money there. We are anxiously looking forward to the connectivity and additional access that the extensions will provide," Kyres said.

