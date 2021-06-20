DANIEL RIORDAN: Lessons from my 'Pops'

That experience I believe changed him as it would anyone. It stripped him of his faith in humanity. He often saw the worst in people or at least the potential for the worst.

He wanted me to be ready for anything. Always be aware of my surroundings. I try to see the good in people but am always assessing each situation with heightened focus.

'See it through'

Any time I'd complain about school or sports or life in general he'd often say this. When I was younger I just thought this was his way of saying "I don't want to be bothered with this."

But as I get older I realize how important it is to see things through. Especially the tough things. Quitting can quickly become a bad habit. Sometimes it's necessary, but too often it's used to avoid something difficult.

Every situation, even the bad ones, can be an opportunity for learning and growth.

'Don't throw the first punch. Throw the last.'

This one I actually have an issue with. I think it speaks to a toxic masculinity often passed down from fathers to sons. We lived in a tough neighborhood in Chicago growing up. So I get where he was coming from. He wanted me to be able to take care of myself.