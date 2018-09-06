It's a sheer tragedy that no public official, law enforcement agency or Region resident should be willing to tolerate.
If an innocent 2-year-old's slaying this week isn't enough to prompt action, what will?
We had hoped a lull had been setting in.
Gary's previous death occurred six weeks ago with the July 21 slaying of Deontre Borders, who was shot near the intersection of 37th Avenue and Madison Street.
The late Tuesday night fatal shooting of the 2-year-old in Gary keeps the city on pace to match or exceed a horrific norm in the Steel City.
The Region can expect, based on homicide counts in recent years, for between 40 and 50 Gary slayings each year.
Gary averaged 48 murders a year between 2007 and 2016, FBI uniform crime statistics show.
Collective Region sabers should be rattling over this issue — not just among Gary officials, though we all should expect the Gary mayor, police chief and City Council be leading on this issue.
Gary accounts for 30 of Lake County's 51 killings thus far this year, or nearly 60 percent of the county's slayings. Meanwhile, Gary represents only 15.7 percent of the county's population, according to the most recent U.S. Census estimates.
The out-sized tragedy in 2018 just became punctuated by the shooting death of a 2-year-old victim.
It's not like the rate of deaths or their grisly details and heartbreaking demographics are new in Gary.
Our Region watches similar story lines play out year after year.
Slayings can and do happen anywhere in our Region, but Gary experiences them at an exponentially higher rate.
The only way to change the story line is to move both policies and reality in a new direction.
The Gary mayor, City Council, police chief, Lake County prosecutor and Lake County sheriff should heed the trend as a collaborative call for unified action, not old patterns of reaction that aren't solving the problem.
So should all residents, who have the ability to report criminal activity or unsafe circumstances or behavior.
All available parties must stand and be counted, or the body count is sure to continue its cyclical climb.