EDITORIAL: 2020 candidates who earned our endorsements, your votes

Indiana governor

Incumbent Gov. Eric Holcomb continues to ensure projects and priorities for Northwest Indiana remain at the top of his agenda. Holcomb has demonstrated a keen understanding of how our Region's economic fortunes feed the state as a whole. His steadfast support for commuter rail expansion, one of the biggest economic development plans in recent memory, shows that he understands what will move the Region’s economic needle, bolster our sense of place and keep our state connected with the vital nearby economy of Chicago. Holcomb deserves another term to see this and so many other initiatives through.

Indiana attorney general

We endorse Region native and former Republican Congressman Todd Rokita for the office of attorney general. There's a benefit to having the state's top legal mind also grasp the ins and outs of Northwest Indiana. Under past attorneys general, important work was done to weed out political corruption and voter fraud in our Region. Rokita would make a worthy watchdog in this role and has shown the type of tough posture to be effective. Rokita also would inherit an office reeling from the alleged groping scandal that embroiled incumbent Attorney General Curtis Hill. Hill's own party declined to place him on the ballot, and rightly so. Rokita will need to do some reputation repair in the office, and he’s up to the task.