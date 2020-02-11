EDITORIAL: Alleged abuser of women, public trust duped us

Now felony charges that he beat and otherwise antagonized his pregnant girlfriend on multiple occasions add to the stain.

County officials already had a solid opportunity to take a stand against Brown.

Last year, the Lake County Council moved to reduce his annual salary to $1 because he hadn't been showing up to work.

Then Brown put on a bit of theater, showed up to a County Council meeting and promised to do a better job.

So his salary was restored.

But on Monday, when he should have been in his office, police served the arrest warrant in the domestic battery case by arresting Brown at his Lake Station home.

He was led from the home shortly after 3 p.m., clad in a sweatshirt, sweatpants and a stocking cap at an hour when his taxpayer-funded office was still doing business.

Brown's actions are a wake-up call for all of us.

When he won his first election in 2012, it was only because misinformed voters believed he was the former recorder, also named Mike Brown, who had since gone on to be elected county clerk at that time.

Voters then re-elected Brown to another term, which mercifully ends when 2020 is over.