The plight of at-risk children has been well documented — particularly in the Hoosier state — in recent years.
Bullying in schools, a score of abuse and neglect cases woefully handled by child welfare workers and alarming numbers of children wrapped up in the opioid epidemic have all been disturbing headlines in recent years.
But it's also important to highlight the people within our communities who are stepping up with actionable ways of fighting these problems.
The harmful impact of bullying on children's minds, development and self-esteem remains a widely discussed matter.
This no doubt was in the minds of Hammond firefighters, who recently came to the aid of a bullied teen in the city.
Shortly before the end of the school year, a Hammond High School student was bullied and attacked by fellow classmates.
The teen was a new student at the high school at the time, Hammond firefighter Mike Hull told Times reporter Anna Ortiz this week.
Hammond firefighters helped respond to an ambulance call for the battered teen.
It was then that they learned the teen had been bullied and teased for being poor and for having a pair of eyeglasses that were broken and heavily mended with tape.
It pulled the heartstrings of the firefighters, who pooled their resources to land the teen an appointment with an eye doctor and a new pair of glasses.
Firefighters respond to any number of life-and-death emergencies with regularity.
Kudos to Hammond firefighters for looking beyond the surface medical call and digging in to help with the root of the problem.
Other Region leaders are stepping up for children as well.
We often think of our local juvenile courts as places where bad kids are sent to be punished for breaking the law.
Lake Juvenile Court Judge Thomas Stefaniak Jr. is breaking free from that stereotype, instead encouraging juvenile justice personnel to think of the offenders as their own children.
Lake County has reduced the number of children in juvenile detention by more than 70 percent since 2010.
The number of children admitted into Lake County juvenile detention decreased from 1,916 in 2010 to 611 in 2018, according to county records.
The average daily population has declined in that time period as well — from 70 in 2010 to 28 in 2018.
A big part of this is attributed to Stefaniak's leadership.
The judge has set a goal of helping 50 juvenile offenders obtain jobs by 2025.
Probation officers now ask juvenile offenders to complete job interest surveys and have worked to build partnerships with potential employers for the youth.
The judge also stresses a culture in his courtroom — and throughout the juvenile center — that kids aren't just there to face punishment.
Those offenders also need to be redirected into more productive pathways in life — to be shown how to become responsible adults.
It's easy to look around Northwest Indiana and only see the glaring problems plaguing so many of our children.
But hiding in plain sight are countless examples of people who care enough to work for solutions.
We all should thank Hammond firefighters, Judge Stefaniak and all others who see the value in real, measurable action for the future of our children.