We all hear the clamor for projects capable of transforming Northwest Indiana into a more attractive region burgeoning with quality of place.
That chorus rises from any person or business believing the Region must become more competitive in attracting and retaining residents in order to thrive.
Five Region banks deserve praise for not just humming the tune but putting their collective money behind such a means to a better end.
Horizon, 1st Source, First Financial, Peoples and Centier banks have joined forces to pledge $25 million to a loan program aimed at financing development around current and future commuter rail stations along the South Shore Line and its proposed West Lake Corridor.
The program, organized by nonprofit One Region and its Northwest Indiana Regional Opportunity Council, is the first public pledge of private money around commuter rail expansion, which promises to be one of the largest economic development projects in Region and state history.
Leah Konrady, One Region president and CEO, credits One Region trips to New Jersey, Pittsburgh and Denver in recent years to showing Region business leaders how contributing private investment funds can seed redevelopment.
The newly announced loan program will weave private investment dollars into the assets surrounding planned expansion of the South Shore Line from Hammond to Dyer and along proposed double-tracking from Gary to Michigan City.
The bank-sponsored program will allow for mixed-use developments — including high-density housing, retail and professional uses — while sharing the risk involved with redevelopment projects.
Peoples Bank CEO Benjamin Bochnowski said Hammond, Michigan City and the Miller neighborhood in Gary are prime sites for potential transit-oriented development, or TOD.
The goal is to assist "anything that's going to drive population to these areas we've identified," he said. "The program's really set up to drive housing density and retail business density around transit."
The One Region loan program adds to a set of financial resources and incentives that could help spur TOD, including transit development districts, which were authorized by the state last year specifically for the South Shore project.
State legislation authorizes local tax dollars to support development by leveraging future growth in property and income taxes within the districts surrounding commuter rail.
Other programs include state and federal initiatives that offer tax breaks to investors in areas designated to be in need of a boost in private investment.
The loan program being fronted by the local banks comes at a crucial time as the Region awaits word from the federal government regarding important matching dollars to finance the actual rail expansion.
Federal programs like to see local skin in the game, and the loan program adds to an already impressive list of state and Region investment toward commuter rail expansion.
Kudos to these five banks for stepping off the platform in a real way and boarding a train toward a more economically thriving Region.