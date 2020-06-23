EDITORIAL: Clamp down on vigilantes playing cop in NWI

While the gun-toting residents weren't breaking the law, according to police, it was an unnecessary show of force against peaceful protesters. Thankfully it didn't foment any further reaction.

But two other recent cases appear to cross the line into the criminal realm.

On Sunday, police said a man told them he drew his gun and approached a couple near a public war memorial at U.S. 231 and 145th Avenue near Leroy because he thought the couple might be vandalizing the memorial.

Police said there was no evidence the couple had been doing anything wrong.

But even if they had been, the unnamed man who drew his gun had no business playing cop.

Police chose not to charge the man after they said the couple declined to press criminal charges, deferring instead to a formal police report being filed in the matter.

No one has the right to draw a gun on another unless it is being done in defense of oneself or one's family. Those who brandish guns while taking the law into their own hands should be prosecuted.

Another disturbing incident of alleged vigilantism appears to be poised to garner criminal charges.