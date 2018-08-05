It was all-too predictable and entirely unnecessary.
Lake County Democratic Party leaders are crying foul over Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson's redrawing of voting district boundaries in the county.
They don't like that a state law required the consolidation — for efficiency sake — of the hundreds of scattered and small districts in the county. Those antiquated districts had outlived their usefulness.
But the Lake County party of majority doesn't like the state telling it what to do — especially when it infringes on the number of patronage precinct committee members who preside over those voting districts.
For the sake of better government, local Democratic leaders should have cleaned up the precinct counts long ago. But they didn't.
And then when a state law compelled the consolidation, local leaders should have shown bipartisan cooperation in redrawing those boundaries. They should have taken a seat at the drawing board table.
But they didn't.
Now they want to complain that the Republican secretary of state has provided the redrawn voting district map — as state law compelled her to do because the locals failed to do so.
Any complaints at this point ring hollow.
Rather than fighting the state, local party leaders should have taken control of their own destiny.
It all started with a state law, which took effect in 2017. The law rightly compelled the county to come up with a plan for reducing voting precincts containing fewer than 600 voters.
At the time, some 282 Lake County precincts contained fewer than 600 voters, creating a wasteful and inefficient process.
The county's Democratic majority spent its time complaining the law was unfair, rather than coming up with a proposed plan by the deadline.
It's shameful, and voters shouldn't buy into the rhetoric.