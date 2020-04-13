EDITORIAL: Consider local impact when donating in COVID-19 pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

There is no shortage of well-publicized need in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unemployment is soaring, families are directly affected by sick guardians and breadwinners and hospitality businesses, among so many others, are shuttered or hanging on by a thread through carryout and delivery.

There also is no shortage of outstretched hands from agencies soliciting funds in the name of the affected and afflicted.

If you're able to give to such agencies, we encourage you to do so.

But think carefully about the ones seeking to do the most good among your neighbors before committing contributions to larger national groups that aren't necessarily prioritizing Northwest Indiana. Be leery of any groups not actually funneling quantifiable aid to real neighbors in need.

Lake Area United Way or equivalent United Way chapters in Porter and LaPorte counties are good places to start.

Lake Area United Way has refocused its funding priorities in recent years, harnessing most of its fundraising power to benefit the working poor — families whose heads of household work hard but struggle to make ends meet.

This focus aligns well with the economic and social ills being spread by the COVID-19 pandemic.