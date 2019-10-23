It's one of the best ideas in the spirit of government transparency and accountability that we've heard in a long time.
In the 2020 session, the Indiana Legislature should waste no time passing a proposal for a special government corruption hotline into law.
On Monday, a legislative study committee agreed to continue crafting a proposal for such a hotline, to be considered in the upcoming session of the Indiana General Assembly.
The hotline would be available to the public for purposes of reporting financial or criminal misdeeds by county, city, town, township or public school levels of government.
Indiana Sen. Victoria Spartz, R-Noblesville, was right in saying taxpayers have no clear entity or service in which to turn to report such misdeeds.
It makes sense, as Spartz suggests, to put the Indiana State Board of Accounts and Inspector General, entities that already attempt to identify and root out irregularities and wrongdoing in government, at the helm of such a hotline.
You have free articles remaining.
State Auditor Paul Joyce has cautioned the proposed hotline could require the doubling of his current staff of 15 investigators.
But the real question we all must ask is whether we can afford to not do all we can, as a state, to root out public corruption.
Northwest Indiana residents, in particular, have witnessed the untold damage to both finances and reputation that corrupt government officials have cost us.
A revolving door of some 80 elected officials or their politically connected cronies have been convicted in felony public corruption schemes in the past few decades.
Establishing a hotline for the public would provide another layer of weaponry beyond the federal prosecutors who frequently step in to hold bad local government accountable.