The arrows just keep pointing up for a marquee Region city, and strong leadership is behind the growth and transformation.
Today's front page profiles the latest in big development news for Crown Point, the seat of Lake County often referred to as the Hub City.
It's nickname is incredibly appropriate, given the center of Region renaissance that Crown Point has become under the leadership of its mayor, city council, school leaders and private interests that continue to invest in its future.
In today's Times exclusive report, report Giles Bruce reveals that Region hospital powerhouse Franciscan Alliance plans to invest what will likely be hundreds of millions of dollars in one of the largest hospital investments ever in The Region.
A 510-acre property at the southeast corner of Interstate 65 and U.S. 231 eventually will house the new Franciscan Health hospital, an expanded University of Saint Francis, retail and residential projects and a possible new home for Andrean, one of the Region's largest Catholic high school now located in Merrillville.
“This location will better serve a growing population, and a state-of-the-art facility will deliver the latest health care technology to the community,” said Cal Bellamy, board chairman for Franciscan Alliance's northern Indiana division, in a written statement provided to The Times. “We’re thrilled to begin planning a comprehensive medical and educational development that will serve both body and mind.”
All told, one source close to the project said the total Franciscan project and its related aspects could reach up to $500 million in investment in the Hub City.
This and so many other things going right in Crown Point didn't happen by accident.
Superb planning and partnerships among city and private business leaders has positioned Crown Point as one of the Region's main epicenters for health care.
Meanwhile, public and private investments have funded incredible community assets, such the massive pavilion-style Bulldog Park near the downtown and the state-of-the-art youth sports complex funded by the White family's foundation.
Good things happen in cities and towns with strong leadership -- people not afraid to stake their reputations on investment in the future.
Mayor David Uran, the Crown Point City Council and so many other partners in this great community should take a bow.
Meanwhile, the Crown Point public school teachers and administrators -- and so many caring and invested parents and students -- deserve credit for continuing to enhance quality of place by ensuring the schools remain among the elite in the state.
If any Region city seeks a model for maximizing its best qualities, look no further than the Hub City.