EDITORIAL: Don't just look for helpers; become one in COVID-19 fight

Look for the helpers.

The late, great Fred Rogers, an icon of children's television in Mister Rogers' Neighborhood, once asked us all to do this in times of great strife.

The coronavirus certainly places us in one of those times as a Region, nation and world.

Our Region is rising to the occasion, and you don't have to look far to find those helpers Mister Rogers told us to look for.

Now we must ensure those best of examples spread like a contagion throughout our state and country as we all join the battle to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Look first to our Region's front-line medical workers, who despite a well-documented lack of the best protective equipment are testing, treating and safeguarding as best as humanly possible the people of the Region in the face of a global pandemic.

They do this at potential peril to their own health and that of their families.

We must support them by demanding the best equipment be given to them at all possible speed.