It's well past summer's midpoint, and most Region schoolchildren head back to school in a matter of weeks.
Take care not to miss out on Northwest Indiana's classic seasonal offerings.
The Porter and LaPorte county fairs already have ended.
Anyone who didn't yet get their fix of carnival food, rides, livestock shows and impressive 4-H projects still can hit the Lake County Fair, beginning Friday.
The 166th annual fair will feature more than 30 rides, free live entertainment, games and the favorite deep-fried wonders of food found on the Midway.
The fair runs through Aug. 12. Don't miss out.
Summer also remains a prime time to take in the many beaches of our National Lakeshore, the natural wonders of Indiana Dunes trails and a network of biking and hiking trails linking several Region communities.
If you missed Pierogi Fest this past weekend, there's still time to attend a number of neighborhood and community festivals.
Lowell is preparing for its annual Labor Day parade and multiple-day festival.
Valparaiso's iconic Popcorn Festival is slated for Sept. 8.
And though two Region Greek festivals have come and gone, St. Sava SerbFest is scheduled to run Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Merrillville, and St. George Serbian Orthodox festival is slated for Sept. 14 and 15 in the East Chicago Harbor.
Whiting has a Grand Prix on Aug. 11 and 12 at Lakefront Park, and plenty of communities have farmers markets that usually run through October.
Close to home for many Region residents are a plethora of regular classic car cruises, which provide a great sense of community.
A recent Times Lifestyle section cover story detailed the many cruises that take over main municipal drags, town squares and parking lots throughout Northwest Indiana from May through October.
Three of the Region’s biggest car cruises are in Whiting, Crown Point and Lowell, each of which can attract 200 car owners on a good night. Crown Point’s is every Thursday during the summer and occupies most of the square and North Main Street.
Summer is rapidly spinning into its waning weeks. Latch on to all the Region has to offer.