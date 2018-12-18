It's a subject to be celebrated but also used as a learning experience for the infrastructure planning that should precede, or at least go hand-in-hand with, development.
In Sunday's Times, reporter Bill Dolan revealed more than a thousand new residences were being constructed this year across central and southern Lake County.
It's a boom that truly shows people are getting the memo about the housing, economic and quality of place benefits Northwest Indiana has over its neighboring areas.
But in the past year, many Region residents have been funneled into the gridlock and even unsafe road conditions that can accompany development, without proper planning.
That Cedar Lake granted 181 work permits for housing construction starts in 2018, Crown Point approved 243, Dyer approved 32, Lowell approved 94, Schererville approved 61 and Winfield approved 52 is major cause for the celebration of burgeoning Region prosperity and opportunity.
It means an expanding tax base in key Region suburban areas and a growing appreciation for Northwest Indiana's strong sense of place.
But there also are warning flags that shouldn't be ignored — and that should serve as a lesson for better planning.
Much of the booming development in Winfield, for instance, is aided by the 109th Avenue interchange from Interstate 65 that opened several years ago.
The link was a game changer for development, providing important access for commuters to the interstate from that town and other unincorporated developments east of Crown Point.
But it also has meant a major increase in traffic along 109th Avenue, most of which is still designed as a two-lane rural road.
Last week, one driver was killed and three other passengers were injured in a four-vehicle accident on 109th Avenue, not far from the T-intersection with Grand Avenue.
The spot is at the bottom of a precarious hill. Sheriff Oscar Martinez said he will be pushing for improvements near the intersection, which has been the site of two fatal wrecks, 15 crashes with serious bodily injury, seven property damage crashes and two hit-and-run wrecks at the intersection within the past five years, according to Martinez.
Drivers along the major Calumet Avenue thoroughfare through Munster also have been dealing with the headache that can accompany development without the proper planning.
We all should be glad to see the economic promise of several new businesses, a hotel and other planned commerce near the intersection of Calumet and 45th avenues.
But the stretches north, south and west from the intersection are regular zones of gridlock and tie-ups, especially as construction increases.
Major improvements planned for a rail crossing in the area also will create traffic challenges — but incredible long-term benefits.
Meanwhile, the area hungers for traffic relief options beyond cutting through private driveways and parking lots of nearby businesses.
These problems aren't unique to the cited Munster and Winfield examples.
Development is booming in south Lake County.
It's incumbent on all elected officials, planners and developers to ensure the right infrastructure accompanies that development.
Anything less leaves a woefully unfinished product and sells every Region resident — present and future — unfairly short.