EDITORIAL: Don't confuse protest with anarchy, rioting

Our nation offers no shortage of righteous causes for which men and women have long struggled.

Many of these struggles have persisted for years — in some cases generations — and those of us who crave justice and equality should not be patient in a strong push for positive change.

But we don't get there by mindlessly and indiscriminately destroying historic symbols of the very things for which so many righteous people strive.

Destroying national monuments, especially those that stand for truth, progress, justice or equality, is more a sign of criminal anarchy than righteous protest.

And crippling businesses and the livelihoods of individuals by destroying private property runs counter to everything upon which our nation was founded, much less human decency.

Some of the latest examples of such occurred in Madison, Wisconsin, Tuesday night as rioters toppled monuments from their foundations in that Midwestern state's capital city.

The destruction comes in the wake of very real injustices, including the slaying of George Floyd last month at the hands of Minneapolis police. The world has watched video captured from the scene of a police officer pressing a knee into the back of Floyd's neck, ultimately killing him.