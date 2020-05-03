EDITORIAL: Don't fail Hanover schools this time

But Tracy-MacAulay said that's not good enough. And she's right.

"The onus should not be on the voter to request a correct ballot," the schools chief said. "The onus should be on the county to provide the correct ballot. This really is just one more challenge we don't need right now."

Lake County election officials should automatically be sending supplemental or revised ballots to voters, but with the question they missed the first time around in front of them.

This should be a proactive fix, not a reactive one.

Too much is at stake.

And all registered voters who know about this issue, and the importance of the referendum, need to ensure they vote in the upcoming election to make up for the election board's gaffe.

Social distancing and COVID-19 need not get in the way.

For this year's primary election, absentee ballots must be requested by May 21 and returned to the county elections office by mail, or any other means, no later than noon on election day. Amid the social distancing requirements created by the COVID-19 crisis, mail-in ballots are seen as key to this year's election process.