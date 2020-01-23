EDITORIAL: Dysfunction abounds in East Chicago firefighter shifts fight

But Dabney Scott Hudson, president of the District of Columbia FireFighters Association, told The Times last month those claims were incorrect.

“Our case went to arbitration, and we prevailed in the arbitration case, keeping our 24-hour shift. In the arbitration, the city testified that the change would in fact increase costs to the city. Additionally, the health and safety, as well as cognitive function of the workers, significantly decrease working rotating shifts such as the ones they are proposing,” Hudson said in a statement.

Instead of finding a way to work this out, neither side of the East Chicago dispute is budging.

The East Chicago City Council voted to scrap Copeland's shift changes and return to the previous schedule.

Copeland then vetoed the council's vote.

Then the City Council overrode the mayor's veto.

Then the mayor, last week, issued an emergency order keeping East Chicago firefighters on his swing-shift schedule.

And Copeland is suing in Lake Superior Court, seeking a judicial declaration that he and his fire chief have sole authority to order work schedules for the Fire Department.