It's an unfortunate and entirely unnecessary reality, all too often associated with Region politics.
On one hand, Michigan City Mayor Ron Meer has helped orchestrate the beginnings of an incredible renaissance in his city.
The downtown is taking on a new, vibrant luster. Investments in the jewel that is Washington Park and its coveted beach continue to draw outside visitors and improve quality of place for Michigan City residents.
And nearly $1 billion in tangible development has graced the city in recent years, due in no small part to Meer’s efforts as mayor.
But it's now all being overshadowed by the embarrassment of a pending criminal case against Meer, with allegations that he, in part, used his position as mayor in an attempt to retaliate against police officers who arrested Meer's stepson just before the 2019 general election.
Meer now faces six felony criminal charges of his own, including allegations he fabricated a story to make it appear his stepson was targeted for political reasons and threatened to reassign the officers involved in his stepson's arrest.
It's already cost Meer his political career as we know it. He should resign before the end of his term to save himself and his city further embarrassment.
On Nov. 5, in the shadow of the scandal, voters handed incumbent Meer a defeat, instead electing Republican candidate Duane Parry.
Political scandal can be the great equalizer, even for an incumbent whose record of revitalizing a struggling lakeside community has been so pronounced.
The same scandalous shadow that contributed to Meer's loss at the general election polls earlier this month will continue to hang over the remainder of his administration through the end of the year if he stays in office.
We've seen it happen before with great cost to both public trust and community reputation.
Former Portage Mayor James Snyder refused to relinquish his mayoral office, despite a public clamoring for him to do so after he was indicted for bribery.
A felony conviction ultimately removed Snyder from office, but not until he dragged the city of Portage through the mud for years amid his scandal.
Former Lake County Sheriff John Buncich was indicted and convicted in a similar felony bribery case. He also refused to step aside, dragging his office, his badge and his department through the detritus of his criminal case.
Meer will continue to do the same to Michigan City as long as he stays in office with the cloud of a criminal case hanging over his head.
He now has an opportunity to do what past criminally charged Region leaders have resisted.
Meer can and should resign for the good of his city, allowing it to heal and move on before the next newly elected mayor takes his seat early next year.
Meer's record as mayor is one of great caring and planning for the betterment of Michigan City. Resigning now would help rededicate that record and allow the city to appropriately move on from the scandal.