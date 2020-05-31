EDITORIAL: Endorsing clear-cut choices for 2020 primary

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The COVID-19 pandemic has infected nearly every aspect of life throughout our Region, state and nation.

Its impacts on the 2020 primary election and the process The Times Editorial Board typically uses to evaluate and endorse candidates have been no exceptions.

In-person interviews are important tools we regularly use in the days, weeks and months leading up to an election to evaluate candidates and make decisions on endorsing for various offices.

COVID-19 may have altered our ability to incorporate those normal practices, but there are a few offices for which we feel there is no doubt regarding the leading candidates for your consideration.

For the June 2 primary, we make the following endorsements:

Lake County coroner

This office plays an essential role in law enforcement death investigations. The Indiana Constitution makes it an elected office, but a good coroner should be chosen based on real experience in the field, not on popular vote.

The clear-cut candidate who fits that mold is David Pastrick, who has served in the capacity in previous years but has been out of politics in recent years.