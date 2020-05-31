EDITORIAL: Endorsing clear-cut choices for 2020 primary

The COVID-19 pandemic has infected nearly every aspect of life throughout our Region, state and nation.
Its impacts on the 2020 primary election and the process The Times Editorial Board typically uses to evaluate and endorse candidates have been no exceptions.
In-person interviews are important tools we regularly use in the days, weeks and months leading up to an election to evaluate candidates and make decisions on endorsing for various offices.
COVID-19 may have altered our ability to incorporate those normal practices, but there are a few offices for which we feel there is no doubt regarding the leading candidates for your consideration.
For the June 2 primary, we make the following endorsements:
Lake County coroner
This office plays an essential role in law enforcement death investigations. The Indiana Constitution makes it an elected office, but a good coroner should be chosen based on real experience in the field, not on popular vote.
The clear-cut candidate who fits that mold is David Pastrick, who has served in the capacity in previous years but has been out of politics in recent years.
Pastrick, whose experience running an East Chicago family funeral home positions him well for this role, has distinguished himself as a transparent public official in his past tours as coroner and has an excellent relationship with local law enforcement and members of the judiciary.
We endorse Pastrick.
Lake County recorder
This is another office that should be based on professional experience and not popular vote.
But the process demands such a vote, and Regina "Gina" Pimentel deserves to get the nod from Lake Count voters.
She's already proven she can do it even though she's never won an election.
That's because elected Recorder Mike Brown has been largely absentee for more than two years amid a layering of scandals and legal troubles.
As chief deputy recorder, Pimentel has stepped into the role and kept the office running smoothly.
By accounts of her employees and other elected officials within the Lake County Government Center in Crown Point, Pimentel has represented the office well as the county's chief recorder of deeds through Brown’s absence and embarrassments.
We endorse the proven leadership and performance of Pimentel.
Porter County commissioner
Republican Porter County Commissioner Jim Biggs faces a primary challenge in current Lake County Councilman Jeff Larson.
Biggs has been part of a highly effective three-person board of commissioners that has helped make Porter County among the elite places to be in the Hoosier state.
The commissioners, also led in a major way by Jeff Good, a Republican, and Laura Shurr Blaney, a Democrat, are the essence of bipartisan cooperation for the greater good.
Porter County voters should find no reason to break up this team.
Blaney also is running in the 2020 election, but she is unopposed in Tuesday's primary. She deserves the support of voters in November when she faces a general election challenger in either Republican Fred Martin or Harvey Nix.
Good, one of the strongest leaders in the county, is not up for reelection in 2020.
Indiana House District 1
Incumbent Indiana House Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond, is the only clear choice for this seat in Tuesday's Democratic primary. Her opponent, former Hammond City Councilman Anthony Higgs, is a former city councilman for a reason.
Higgs' tenure in the city was characterized by a host of embarrassments and outlandish behavior.
For years, Lake County political candidates complained the councilman bullied anyone who dared put political signs in "his" former council district during election seasons.
An alleged drunken trip-and-fall in which Higgs then apparently tried to shake down a Vegas casino and hotel — all while representing Hammond at a major retail conference — was another of Higgs' embarrassments.
Higgs even sued one of his constituents for defamation, all over a low-rent Facebook video the constituent made, spoofing the public official. This was clearly First Amendment-protected speech, and the suit went nowhere.
Voters should ensure Higgs' pursuit of an Indiana legislative seat should likewise go nowhere.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.