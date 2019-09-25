We get it.
Gary is drowning in fiscal turmoil.
But drowning subjects are better saved by life buoys with actual ropes attached — not ones with severed lines that only carry their victims further out to sea.
Gary Mayor-elect Jerome Prince is considering such a scenario right now.
It was encouraging Wednesday when Prince told The Times Editorial Board he is working on a better deal for Gary’s fiscal future.
To say that’s needed is an understatement.
Right now, the existing mayor and council have backed a plan that would attempt a short-term fix to Gary finances by creating tens of millions of dollars in long-term expenses the Steel City can ill afford to pay.
A better deal must be negotiated for Gary's future than the sale and leaseback of a public building in a plan that ultimately requires the city to take on tens of millions of dollars in debt at a whopping 8% interest rate. That’s a soaring rate almost unheard of for municipal government.
Prince appropriately noted this when he ran successfully for the Democratic party nod in the May mayoral primary, defeating incumbent Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson. Prince took a strong stand against the plan at that time.
Freeman-Wilson backed the plan to sell Gary's public safety building for $40 million to a nonprofit group, which was created solely by the city to buy the building, in a colossal shell game. The city would then lease the building back from the nonprofit, rather than owning it outright.
The plan involved the city becoming encumbered with long-term debt double the sale price of the building and making exorbitant payments on that debt for years to come.
It was a bad idea then, and it's a bad idea now.
However, incoming Mayor-elect Prince recently has said some version of a sale-leaseback plan may be the only way for Gary city government to stay afloat and avoid a state takeover similar to what the city's failed and financially insolvent public school system has endured.
Anyone capable of seeing a big picture can see the harm the sale-leaseback plan, at least the one Freeman-Wilson and her administration have backed, would do.
That sale-leaseback plan won't solve Gary's long-term financial woes. It will make them worse in the big picture.
And if or when a state takeover becomes necessary for a city that is on a steep economic slide downward, all state taxpayers would be stuck with the ill-conceived decision to mortgage Gary's public safety building on a subprime loan.
It's encouraging Prince says he remains hard at work, attempting to negotiate better interest rates and exploring other options to aid Gary's financial flailing.
State leaders should become willing stewards in drafting alternatives. In the end, all Indiana taxpayers likely are on the hook for what happens in Gary.