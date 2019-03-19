Incompetence in disseminating public information and the appearance of shameless campaign stumping in the name of a local government office made for a bad look in the Gary mayor's office last week.
It all happened in relation to a real story of human tragedy, making the unscrupulous gaffe by Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson's office even worse.
On Friday, Freeman-Wilson's office issued an email urging the public's help in locating a woman missing in a high-profile missing persons and suspected homicide case.
The problem is the woman, whose photo the mayor's office included in the email along with other identifying information, wasn't missing at all.
Through previous reporting we had already done with police earlier in the day, we knew the woman, Melina Cottrell, 26, of Gary, had been located and was safe following her disappearance along with her friend, Jessica Flores, 36, of South Chicago Heights, in late February.
Police believe Flores wasn't so lucky. Though her body hasn't been found yet, police believe she was murdered by Drew Carter III, 41, of Gary, who was charged with the crime last week.
A police search was conducted Sunday for Flores' body, with no success.
A simple call from the mayor's office to her own police department would have cleared up who was actually missing.
In fact, when editors and reporters at The Times saw the release shortly after noon Friday, we already knew from police that Cottrell was no longer missing.
But out went a written plea from the mayor's office, seeking public help to find a woman who wasn't missing at all.
The error — and the very release of the email itself — begs another important question.
The case is a police matter. Police departments typically handle such notices.
In this case, an embarrassing mistake could have been avoided had the agency actually in charge of the investigation been allowed to handle it.
But this is an election year. Freeman-Wilson is running for mayor, asking the voters to allow her to continue for a third term as a struggling city's chief executive.
For that reason, the release smacks of the mayor using a high-profile missing persons case as a political stump ploy.
Unfortunately, her office couldn't even get the correct name and photo in the release.
It's a poor example of leadership and politics and a question of judgment that voters shouldn't forget.