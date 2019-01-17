We don't just shine white-hot spotlights on social and government shortcomings for the sake of criticism.
Our news coverage, and commentary by The Times Editorial Board, takes aim at such issues, most importantly, hoping to prompt better results and public policies.
It's why we congratulate the city of Gary for a healthy reduction, by both number and percentage, in shootings and homicides in 2018.
There were times when it didn't look so promising last year.
In June, we shined the spotlight on 17 shootings that occurred in the Steel City in one weekend.
It amounted to 2.2 shootings for every 10,000 Gary residents. Meanwhile, 36 people had been shot that weekend in Chicago, or about 0.13 shootings for every 10,000 Chicagoans.
In a June 26 editorial on the topic, we took Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson to task for spending time stumping at the U.S.-Mexican border for the U.S. Conference of Mayors when her city faced a public safety crisis.
A month later, another editorial criticized the mayor for referring to the rash of June shootings as "an aberration," a label we thought minimized the deadly tempest that had unfolded in the city.
That editorial came right at the time Gary recorded its 30th homicide halfway through the year, putting the city on an unacceptable pace of violence.
The editorials and news coverage of the event provided a warranted spotlight on a public problem.
Now the Gary Police Department and other city leaders who took the problem seriously deserve to be commended.
In a notable recovery in the second half of the year, the city ultimately recorded 40 total homicides for 2018.
This marked a 16 percent decrease from the 48 reported in 2017.
The number of overall shootings fell year over year as well — from 151 in 2017 to 111 in 2018. It represented a 26 percent decrease.
Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady rightly credited dogged work by Gary police for the decreases, including making arrests in several gang and drug cases.
It's not cause for complete celebration.
Gary still accounts for about 60 percent of all Lake County homicides.
But it's a start.
It's also a reminder of why we all should put a spotlight on social ills. Without it, few things ever improve.