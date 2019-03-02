What a difference an election year makes.
It seems job security is a great magnifier for the way Gary's mayor views and responds to spikes in violent crime.
What a difference seven months makes in Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson's rhetoric toward gun violence in the city.
In a three-day period in June, 16 people were wounded and one died in the Steel City.
The mayor garnered well-earned criticism, as she seemed more concerned with a summer political visit with other American mayors to the U.S.-Mexican border than with the violence unfolding in her city.
He response to the rash of shootings was to refer to it as an "aberration" — a spike that was out of the norm for her city.
In an editorial at the time, we admonished the mayor to consider it an emergency rather than an anomaly.
But summer 2018 wasn't an election year.
Now that she is running for re-election in 2019, she seems to finally be showing urgency.
Last week, the city administration expressed alarm because of a homicide spike since Jan. 1.
A dozen people had been murdered in Gary since the start of the year, mostly by gunfire. That number was up from the nine homicides reported within the same period in the prior year.
This time, we're hearing a cry of urgency — including a news release issued by Freeman-Wilson's office.
According to the mayor's statement, the department is working to increase the number of police officers to 180 through an "emergency" hiring process.
"The additional goal of reaching 190 officers has been set as the Gary Police Department seeks additional funding through other resources to be determined," the mayor and her police chief stated in the release.
On Friday, the Gary Police Department issued another release, calling in bold letters for "EMERGENCY HIRE APPLICATIONS."
It remains to be seen how the city will pay for any emergency hiring in the police department.
Given a lack of accounting controls and responsible fiscal management under Freeman-Wilson and past mayors, along with other financial struggles of the depleted urban city, there aren't many monetary resources to go around.
In the May primary, Gary voters should remember the differences in Freeman-Wilson's tone from the summer rash of violence versus now, when she is running for re-election.
She has plenty of competition in this year's primary election.
Public safety is one of the most important areas over which a city mayor holds considerable influence. Voters should consider a more consistent voice — not motivated by politics — where their lives and livelihoods are concerned.