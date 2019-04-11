One of the most successful school districts in the state serving a growing, marquee community shouldn't need to use temporary trailers and portable toilets to sustain its student body.
It's why voters living within Hanover Community School Corp. boundaries should vote yes in the May 7 election on a referendum to provide the financial resources to sustain the public schools there.
After all, quality Hanover schools, which serve Cedar Lake and portions of St. John and Crown Point, already help sustain the community's fortunes, boosting home values and providing an incentive for residents to stay in the area and for new ones to migrate there.
Hanover boasts a stellar 94.9% graduation rate, exceeding the state average of 88.1%.
The Hanover Central High School graduation rate is up more than 5% since 2011, so the standards continue rising there.
More than a third of Hanover Central High School graduates receive an academic honors diploma, and the district received an A in the 2018 Indiana school accountability grading system.
Hanover also is one of the top state and Region performers for standardized test scores.
In 2018, it had the third-best passing rate for ISTEP test scores among Lake County students, just behind the marquee school districts of Crown Point and Munster.
Statewide, it ranked 27th out of 289 school districts for ISTEP passage rates among students.
The school district clearly is holding up its end of the bargain in educating and creating successful citizens of the future.
Now the community must do its part to sustain the schools that bring so many benefits to all residents.
Indiana's school funding formula is such that districts often must ask taxpayers, through a voter referendum, to provide the additional money needed to sustain success.
Hanover leaders are doing so in the 2019 primary election.
The ask is small when considering the benefits quality schools bring to residents — particularly homeowners.
The median gross assessed property value within the school district's boundaries is $214,200.
If the referendum passes, that will mean an additional $8.90 a month — about the cost of a value meal at many fast food restaurants.
The burgeoning communities within the district have grown to a whopping 2,500 households.
The student body is up from 2,138 students in the 2012-13 school year to 2,382 in the 2018-2019 school year.
In less than four years, enrollment escalated by 13%.
But the facilities haven't grown in proportion to those students.
The school district seeks a new elementary school, improvements and security upgrades at the middle school and high school and other upgrades that would fall within a $40 million price tag, according to the referendum question on the ballot.
It's what the district needs to continue providing a level of service demanded by existing residents and prospective future homeowners.
A yes vote is the best investment for a school district that continues to grow and improve what it provides to the community.
Members of The Times Editorial Board are Publisher Christopher T. White, Editor Marc Chase, Deputy Editor Kerry Erickson, Assistant Local News Editor Crista Zivanovic and Regional News Editor Sharon Ross.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.