Northwest Indiana deserves public beaches with as many safety measures as can be brought to bear.
No amount of floating buoys, warning flags or lifeguards, however, can provide the lifesaving power of common sense and personal responsibility.
As the summer winds down, people are still venturing into southern Lake Michigan waters, even at times of great danger.
And they're still drowning.
Six people have drowned off Northwest Indiana's Lake Michigan shores this summer, including two teens from this past weekend. As of Monday, 22 people had died of drowning across the entire lake in 2018.
The context of those numbers is staggering. Northwest Indiana accounts for 2.4 percent of Lake Michigan's overall shoreline but 27.2 percent of the 2018 drowning fatalities on the lake.
Earlier this summer, we criticized Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson for seemingly minimizing the importance of safety buoys and hazardous-water warning flags at Marquette Beach. Such buoys were missing at the time of a 24-year-old woman's drowning at the beach earlier this summer — largely because of a contract dispute between the city and a buoy vendor.
We stand by that criticism.
But more importantly, we call on all beach users to look out for their own safety.
Conditions on the lake have frequently been hazardous for swimming this summer.
The National Weather Service notes such warnings on its website.
Some beaches post signs and red flags when water conditions are dangerous.
If you're visiting beaches with life guards on duty, talk to them first. Ask about water conditions and whether swimming is recommended.
And then heed all of these sources of warning.
Lake Michigan rip currents have proven time and again they are not to be taken lightly.
The Times front pages have been strewn this summer with stories of drowning fatalities.
Exercise good judgment, and take responsibility for your own safety and that of your family, to avoid becoming the next statistic.