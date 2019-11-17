As we approach the new year, 2020 is almost certainly poised to be a time of new vision and direction in Northwest Indiana.
Political change is imminent, courtesy of voters and the decisions of some longtime incumbents not to seek reelection.
So it's an opportune year for our communities to consider how they best can work together for the good of the entire Region.
The political changes we're set to see as a Region in 2020 are sweeping.
Matt Murphy, a political ally of incumbent Mayor Jon Costas, is replacing his longtime mentor as mayor after defeating Democratic challenger Bill Dernulc earlier this month. Costas chose not to seek reelection, paving the road for certain change in leadership.
Murphy and Dernulc are both successful businessmen, seem to respect each other and should find ways of working together for the good of the city under Murphy's new administration.
Portage also will have a new leader with the election of Democrat Sue Lynch, who currently serves on the city council, as mayor.
As Porter County's largest city, Portage is in sore need of positive direction following the criminal conviction of former Mayor James Snyder on federal bribery charges.
We all hope Lynch can be the one to provide that leadership and that both parties work together for the city's financial and infrastructure challenges.
Lake County will see its share of change in 2020 as well.
Gary's Jerome Prince defeated incumbent Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson in the May primary and then won the mayor's seat while running unopposed in the general election earlier this month.
The struggling Steel City is all-but financially defunct and in need of new eyes, oversight and direction.
Prince will need the bipartisan support of Region, state and federal leaders if Gary is to see any semblance of improvement.
State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, has announced he will seek the Democratic nomination for Indiana governor. So an important Lake County legislative seat will be in play in the 2020 election.
And our Region's congressional seat also will be up for grabs in 2020, with longtime incumbent U.S. House Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, announcing he will not seek reelection next year.
Big Region political names already are stepping forth to vie for the office, including Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr., North Township Trustee Frank Mrvan and Valparaiso attorney Jim Harper.
Many more are sure to join the race.
Whoever wins the seat will have big shoes to fill. Visclosky has been a consummate steward for Northwest Indiana steel and commuter rail expansion, among so many other important accomplishments.
The congressional candidates should take care not to tear holes in a Region poised for economic growth and opportunity.
Change is certainly coming, and it doesn't need to be unsettling.
The entire Region should be looking at this as a chance for a clean slate and new direction, building off what makes us great and improving those things that hold us back.