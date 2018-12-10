The city of Gary's financial and ethical woes continue. Perhaps it's time for the state to step up to halt the decline.
With Northwest Indiana poised to up its economic development game with an enhanced South Shore commuter rail in the coming decade, a continuing migration of families and businesses across the state line to Northwest Indiana, and municipalities and cities improving infrastructure and amenities despite tax caps and financial constraints, Gary stands out for its growing economic crises and leadership struggles.
Even Gary/Chicago International Airport development has been stymied for decades by inept leadership, missing the opportunity to become the economic engine that could lift Gary and the Region's prospects.
It seems every week brings a new issue or scandal — millions in unpaid insurance premiums, audit scandals, raiding funds to make payroll, unpaid bills to vendors, council members embroiled in unsavory actions or rumors, steady crime that deters new businesses and residents.
Most recently, the city — facing a $17 million deficit — finally began grappling with nearly $5 million in overdue bills to its employee insurer and faced harsh criticism from at least one council member who says she was never made aware of the debt.
Questions linger over the city’s misuse of $8.2 million from its EMS fund since January 2015, an audit showed, by pulling money from the restricted account for the past three years to cover payroll and other expenses.
The same State Board of Accounts audit also found a Gary city councilwoman must reimburse the city's Sanitary District more than $100,000 for drawing an employee salary there as well as a council salary — in contravention of state law that forbids double-dipping.
The city also was nearly $300,000 in arrears on payments to its snow salt vendor up until a month ago. The list goes on.
Federal bankruptcy law permits municipal governments to seek Chapter 9 bankruptcy protection only if authorized by their state.
Currently, no Indiana city, town or other government entity can declare bankruptcy, because state law prohibits it; also, because of the way the state's finances are structured, a Gary city bankruptcy could fiscally harm neighboring municipalities and endanger the state's AAA credit rating.
Nonetheless, with a new legislative session beginning Jan. 3, it may be time to seriously consider crafting an isolated municipal bankruptcy option with state oversight of Gary, perhaps even dismantling the city's current governing structure and starting fresh.
The state already took over running Gary public schools last year. The Distressed Unit Appeals Board appointed an emergency manager — with the blessing of all Gary state lawmakers — to make cuts and hard choices to right-size the district's administration and reduce its $100 million debt.
State Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville, who lost his re-election bid in November, was preparing to sponsor such legislation.
In 2012, state Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso, sponsored a law, enacted by then-Gov. Mitch Daniels, to set the groundwork for providing an alternative to municipal bankruptcy in the state.
It allows the executive and fiscal bodies of a local government, such as a mayor and city council, to jointly ask DUAB to designate their local government as distressed.
If DUAB agrees the local government meets one of eight distressed financial conditions — such as an ongoing budget deficit, defaulting on debt, skipping payroll or failing to pay vendors — the board then can appoint an emergency manager.
At the time, Charbonneau, who was born and raised in Gary, said the possibility of bankruptcy is needed to "pressure" local officials into making the hard choices necessary to avoid it.
Currently, however, it is the mayor and council who must request help by conceding their situation is distressed. And that appears unlikely to happen any time soon among Gary leaders.
Now may be the time to take the next step to stem the losses and squelch lax management before the city slides further into debt and chaos.
State legislators who ponder such action also should consider putting under temporary state oversight key assets that could fuel job growth and take their potential to the next level, such as the Gary/Chicago International Airport, Buffington Harbor and industrial sites.
With Northwest Indiana progressing steadily ahead, the state and Region can't afford to have Gary hampering forward momentum and residents' quality of life with its uncoordinated, ineffective approach to grave problems.