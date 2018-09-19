A common thread of tragedy runs through our Region roadways like so many yellow dividing lines on asphalt.
Our Sunday special section, "The Region's Deadliest Roads," mapped out 373 fatal crashes that killed 404 people on Lake, Porter and LaPorte County roads over five years.
The tragedy follows a familiar pattern.
The 10 deadliest Region roads also are the most congested, collectively handling hundreds of thousands of passenger and commercial vehicles each day.
So what can be done, and what are the political or social roadblocks to lessening the congestion and the tragedy?
Interstate 80, 94 and 90, which share concurrent stretches in Northwest Indiana, collectively make up the deadliest traffic corridor in our Region. At least 50 fatal crashes claimed 56 lives on that corridor over the five years of data probed by The Times.
U.S. highways individually weren't far behind, and collectively surpassed local stretches of interstate in fatal crashes and total people killed.
Those U.S. highways — including U.S. 30, 20, 41 and 12 — were home to 99 fatal crashes that claimed 106 lives over five years.
Anyone who has traveled any of those highways knows of the deadly mixture of heavy, fast-moving traffic present there daily.
For years, transportation planners in our Region have sought solutions.
The most well known — a political and social hot potato — is the proposal for an east-west Illiana Expressway connecting Interstate 65 and south suburban Illinois.
The plan has been discussed, and at times gained momentum, for years. Roadblocks, including staunch opposition from some property owners and political leaders in south Lake County, have played a hand in stalling it.
So have the changing whims of Illinois leadership when the governor's office has changed hands.
We also know the Cline Avenue Bridge is being reconstructed after years of being out of service. The toll bridge should provide some relief to local traffic patterns.
A push to expand commuter rail service may help as well.
But more serious discussions are required for long-term fixes.
Regardless of personal opinions on the Illiana proposal, the need for relief valves to traffic congestion can't be denied.
Too many people are dying on our congested roadways when speed, congestion and dangerous driving behaviors intermingle.
Our Region has seen a great Renaissance in recent years as we attempt to improve, expand and grow for the future.
Safer, less congested roads need to be front and center in that planning.
Anything less is a failure of public policy.