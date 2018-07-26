It just got easier for an alleged rapist — caught on video groping and holding down his girlfriend's stepsister while two other men raped the victim — to get out of jail.
An acting Lake County judge — and perhaps a greater justice system that minimizes rape — are to blame.
The #MeToo movement has a severe uphill climb if a recent Lake County court hearing pertaining to this brutal rape case is any indication.
Serving in a role commensurate with a substitute teacher, Lake County Judge Pro Tempore Timothy E. Bianco agreed to reduce the bond of Elias Costello, 18, of East Chicago, from $125,000 to $80,000 Wednesday.
Regular Times readers will remember Costello as one of four people charged in an armed burglary of a Hammond home, during which a 19-year-old girl was raped by two men while a third man held her down and groped her.
Costello is alleged to be that third man and faces a litany of felony rape, burglary, armed robbery, criminal confinement and sexual battery charges.
His co-defendants, Nathaniel J. Asbury, 21, and an unnamed 16-year-old juvenile, also are charged in the brutal rape and burglary, during which the assailants were captured on a video feed within the home.
Making the case even more repugnant, the victim's stepsister, Alexis M. Lietz, was arrested sitting in a vehicle outside the home during the burglary and rape. Lietz is charged with plotting the burglary.
"Very rarely does the state see crimes of this magnitude, this severity and this depravity committed on video," Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Nadia Wardrip told the courtroom Wednesday.
Wardrip was there to oppose the reduction in bond — the amount of money criminal inmates must pay to be released from jail — that Costello and his defense attorney John Cantrell were seeking.
Unfortunately, Costello found a sympathetic ear in Judge Pro Tempore Timothy Bianco, who should have been considering the utter severity of this crime above all other factors.
Instead, Bianco publicly assumed several of the charges filed against Costello eventually would be consolidated.
He agreed to reduce Costello's bond down to $80,000. Given the 10 percent surety rule, that means Costello now can bond out of jail by posting $8,000 cash, rather than the previous $12,500 threshold he had faced.
Whether Costello or his family or friends can afford to post the bond remains to be seen.
But there is a violation of principle at play here that deserves shouting from the rafters.
Our society is littered with examples of people, authorities and institutions minimizing rape, sexual assault, sexual harassment and all manner of other criminal behavior toward women.
It's why we've witnessed the rise of protest and social awareness spawning the #MeToo movement.
It's why a special team of Lake County prosecutors has been appointed to dig through dozens of untested rape evidence in the county that has been sitting, largely forgotten, in police evidence rooms rather than being used in the furtherance of justice.
Now we can add another example to this heaping pile of unjust marginalization.
On Wednesday, a pro tempore judge, not the actual sitting judge in the case, made a ruling that will make it easier for Costello to get out of jail.
Apparently the sitting judge, Samuel Cappas, was unavailable for the hearing.
A case of this magnitude should have been continued until the A-team judge was available, not the B-team substitute.
We have no way of knowing whether it would have affected the outcome, but it would have given the case its deserved weight of importance.
In the end, a man charged with rape, who was caught on video in the act, received the gift of a reduced bond.
We all should be joining the #MeToo chorus in crying out for answers.